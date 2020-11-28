Kymco released a flurry of scooters this week, ranging from the DT X360 adventure scooter to the F9 electric scooter, to the weird CV3 three-wheeled scooter. Rounding out the selection is the sportbike of Kymco's new scooters, the KRV.

We tend to think of scooters as a single category of motorcycle. Kymco is trying hard to break that mold, though, with different scooters for different preferences and purposes. In the same way that the DT X360 could handle a dirt road but not a rugged trail, the KRV is a scooter that you could enjoy hitting apexes on around town, but probably don't want to take to the track.

The KRV has some very motorcycle-like features, such as disk brakes front and rear, and a swingarm that is independent of the engine for reduced unsprung weight, similar to Kymco's flagship AK550. That detached engine also provides a generous amount of cargo room under the seat, enough to swallow a full-face helmet. The KRV also has ABS, traction control, LED lighting, and keyless ignition.

Gallery: Kymco KRV

31 Photos

The powerplant in the KRV is a 175 cc engine, producing 16 horsepower at 7,500 RPM, and 11.5 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 RPM. It powers the rear wheel through a quiet, low-maintenance belt drive. It holds just under two gallons of fuel and weighs in at 294 pounds. The F9 electric scooter is a bit lighter but only has room for one occupant. The KRV is the lightest of Kymco's new offerings to supply seating for two.

Kymco is starting to blur the line between scooters and motorcycles, which is a good thing. Why not take advantage of a motorcycle-like swingarm for better performance in what's supposed to be a sports scooter? Its 175 cc engine isn't about to set a new Nürburgring lap record, but that's not the KRV's purpose in life. Its purpose is to be a fun scooter with above-average handling and performance. From the looks of it, it should have no problem providing exactly that.