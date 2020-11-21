Italjet has announced that they will be the exclusive supplier of paddock bikes for the Imola race track. In addition to the two Dragsters already delivered, the Italian scooter manufacturer will supply the track with plenty of bikes for everyone once production begins in the first quarter of 2021.

Imola is one of Italy's most famous race tracks. Perhaps infamous is a better word considering the number of racers it has claimed, including the great Ayrton Senna. After fourteen years of absence from the schedule, Formula 1 resumed racing at this track in 2020, though it is not currently on the schedule for 2021.

"It is great pride that we become the supplier of this famous circuit Imola," said Massimo Tartarini, President and CEO of Italjet, in a press release. "We are linked in this relationship by collaboration, as well as sharing the same strong sense of belonging to the territory with Imola being our neighbor in the Italian Motor Valley."

Italjet's intended updates to the Dragster did not happen in 2020, in part due to COVID-19 and associated production difficulties and delays. However, the delay has enabled Italjet to make further improvements to the new model. ABS will be standard on both 125 and 200cc models, and both will meet Euro 5 emission requirements. The front brake disk will be enlarged to 200mm instead of 175, and the bigger fuel tank will hold 11 liters (2.9 gallons) instead of 9 (2.3). It will be available in Anthracite/White/Red, Anthracite/Yellow, and Black/Gray color schemes.

There may be no Formula 1 race in 2021, but a great deal of car and motorcycle racing still goes on at Imola, and this is a great way for Italjet to get their new Dragster noticed. Personally, though, I'm holding out for a spec Dragster race series.