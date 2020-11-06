If you feel like you had a hard time keeping up with all the motorcycles news this past week, don't worry, we got you! This is RideApart Weekly (RAW), your motorcycle news roundup that gives you a glimpse of all the good (and bad) stuff that happened in the industry over the past seven days.

This week, we meet a slew of new and incoming bikes. The 2021 Triumph Trident is officially out and available for less than $8,000, Honda gives us a glimpse of the updated CRF250L and CRF250 Rally, and the 2021 Yamaha MT-07 launches hot one the MT-09's trail.

On November 2, 2020, Kawasaki Motors dropped a bomb: its motorcycle division will get a life of its own as the parent company plans to spin it off. The motorcycle and powersport division is expected to officially split and become its own entity in October, 2021. As later confirmed by Kawasaki U.S. CEO—the move won't affect motorcycle development.

Honda has a few busy weeks ahead. Shortly after teasing the impending introduction of a new CB1000R, Team Red also confirmed that on November 13, it will launch a new pair of CRF250. Instead of a teaser, however, Honda gave us a straightforward glimpse at the updated off-roaders. We don't have much information about what's new yet, but look-wise, the bikes are meant to be more capable than ever. More to come in a few days!

Yamaha launched a new BW scooter but is taking the adventure route this time. The BW'S is a gnarly-looking machine inspired by the "Wild Survivor" design language. Zombie apocalypse, anyone?

The BW'S runs on a 125cc single, weighs in at 280 pounds, and is fitted with a pair of 12-inch wheels wrapped in hybrid-looking tires. The idea is to be able to tackle some mild off-roading—you won't be rock-crawling with the BW'S.

As of November 6, the all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is finally here. Leading up to the launch, Enfield made sure to build up the hype by releasing a pair of teaser videos in which we get our first (official) glimpse at the new bike.

Another day, another Honda teaser. Alongside the upcoming CB1000R set to launch no November 10, Honda plans to introduce a new SH350i scooter. We know very little about the kind of update we can expect. Will the SH get the same engine introduced in the Forza 350 earlier this year? Will the changes also be aesthetic? We'll find out on November 10.

Only a few days after introducing the revised 2021 MT-09, Yamaha followed up with the updated MT-07. While the changes to the 7 aren't as dramatic as those on the 9, Yamaha did bring a few updates to the table including a fresh new face and a Euro 5-compliant powertrain.

In mid-October, Honda unveiled the all-new Forza 750 maxi-scooter. The new model is a cross between the Forza aesthetic and the outgoing Integra touring scooter for what could be the ultimate traveler.

While the Forza isn't available in the U.S., our colleague Luca of OmniMoto got to take it out for a spin in and around Rome and he shared his thoughts on the latest Forza addition to the lineup.

Two months after first showing a prototype, Triumph officially introduced the new base model to its lineup, the all-new Trident 660. The new bike is equipped with a 660cc inline-triple rated at 80 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque.

The 416-pound lightweight comes with a slew of premium components despite its entry-level position in the lineup. The best part? All that good stuff is offered at an affordable $7,795.

If you don't look at the badge too closely, this bike could look like it was built in the U.K. sometime in the early 60s, don't you think? That's exactly what the crew at Hoxton Moto went for.

They chose a 1981 Yamaha XS650 as their base and turned it into a delightful Bonneville competitor. Minus the oil leaks. The purists might not agree, but we're loving the look.

Alongside motorcycle manufacturers, gear makers are also introducing their 2021 collections. For Nexx, the 2021 lineup includes two new additions, namely the X.VILIBY 3/4 lid and the X.WED2 Vaal Carbon dual-sport. We have yet to find out whether the two new helmets will make their way in the U.S.