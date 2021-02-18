If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that virtual conferences and events can do a lot of heavy lifting. The Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online held its first two events in 2020, and both went extremely well. The fact that organizers made videos of presentations available to attendees afterward can only be seen as a plus, as compared to in-person conferences.

For 2021, the third-ever Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online will run from March 12 through 13, with the theme of “Uplevel.” As ever, this round will feature a range of presenters, seminars, and content by and for women riders from all disciplines. Founder Alisa Clickenger of Women’s Motorcycle Tours will, of course, be there. Other presenters this time around include Heather Lea of Riding Full Circle, KTM regional sales head Jen Dunstan, Vanessa Ruck of the Girl on a Bike, and Rocky Wrenches and Rides owner Rocky Ha.

A full schedule will be posted on the WMCO website closer to the event. Currently, there’s no schedule posted just yet, but it’s only February 18 as I write this. Overall, you can expect to see over 20 presenters, with more than 10 presentations and 3 live Connection sessions focusing on increasing skill, confidence, knowledge, and connection to our shared motorcycling passion.

Tickets for the March 2021 WMCO are already on sale through Eventbrite, and they start at $15 for a Saturday-only ticket. If you pre-purchase tickets to all three planned WMCO events for 2021, you’ll get the recordings for free. That package costs $75, and all ticket prices have additional Eventbrite processing fees on top of initial ticket pricing.

“I am excited to welcome the women riders and the men that support them to the 3rd edition of our Women’s Motorcycle Conference Online. I chose Uplevel as the theme this Spring to focus on up-leveling our skills, enhancing our riding finesse and improving our overall mechanical knowledge about motorcycles. Put simply, this conference by women and for women, and is aimed at empowering women riders, connecting them with the vast network of worldwide women riders and take them up a notch as a motorcycle rider,” Alisa Clickenger said in a statement.