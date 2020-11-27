Motorcycle and gear manufacturers alike have started unveiling their new 2021 products and based on what we’ve seen so far, we have a lot to look forward to in the new year.

In the motorcycle helmet industry, we have new and returning lids that up the ante not only in terms of safety but also in terms of technology. We’re starting to see some startups that hit the market earlier this year or in 2019 start to roll out their high-tech products, while well-established makers are continuously improving and building on their experience. Let’s have a look at seven new helmets we’re getting in 2021.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

Certification(s): DOT, ECE 22.05

Price: $699

In November, 2020, Texas-based helmet maker Quin introduced a new addition to its smart helmet lineup: The Quest modular adventure helmet. The new lid features Quin’s proprietary crash detection system as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

The outer shell is made of K6-size carbon fiber weave which allows the helmet to weigh a total of 3.86 pounds, making it one of the lightest modular helmets on the market according to Quin. The new helmet also features the maker’s Advanced Ventilation System (AVS), a removeable sun peak for a more comfortable road use, and a retractable sun visor on the inside. The chin piece can be lifted using a single hand thanks to the easy release mechanism located at the front of the helmet.

The helmet is currently available for pre-order with a first batch expected to ship out in December, 2020. More helmets will be produced in 2021.

Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Certification(s): ECE 22.05

Price: €349 (US$ TBD)

For 2021, Nolan introduced a new-generation N90 modular helmet, simply dubbed N90-3 as a replacement for the N90-2. In addition to the lift-up chin piece that can be locked in the open position, the new N90’s polycarbonate shell features the brand's Air-Booster ventilation system with two big air intake vents at the front and an exhaust at the back, under the spoiler.

The helmet meets the regulations both for full-face and for ¾ helmets which means it can be used with the chin piece lifted up. The opening mechanism on the chin piece makes it easy to activate and lift it with a single hand.

Inside, the helmet also features a retractable sun visor, and was designed to be retrofitted with an N-Com communication system.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Certification(s): ECE 22.05

Price: €349 ($US TBD)

Scorpion udpated the Exo-Tech modular helmet for 2021. This modular’s most interesting feature is the fact that the chin piece locks at the back of the head rather than at the top where it’s more likely to create wind resistance. In addition to that, the helmet is homologated to be worn either as a full face or as a jet helmet when the chin piece is lifted up. The chin piece and visor are detached from one another which means the visor can stay down even when the chin piece is lifted up and vice versa.

The outer shell is made of polycarbonate and features two air intake ducts at the front and an exhaust at the back for optimal air circulation. Inside, the helmet also gets a hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial, and moisture-wicking liner along with KwikFit cheek pads and a channel for glasses

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Certification(s): DOT

Price: $149.99-$154.99

If you’re looking for a new ¾ helmet to ring in the new year, HJC has got you covered. The popular entry-level helmet maker introduced an updated i30 jet helmet for 2021 that packs quite a number of features into its small price.

The shell features three air intakes on the top of the head and an exhaust spoiler duct. The new quick-release, Pinlock-ready visor was reinforced with a frame on the lower rim meant to reduce turbulence. The company also revised the sun visor to improve its coverage. Inside the lid, the Multi-Cool liner and cheek pads contribute to keeping the head cool and are also moisture-wicking and antibacterial as well as removable. There are also cutouts to receive the 10B and 20B Bluetooth comm system.

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Certification(s): ECE 22.05

Price: $119

IXS is a Swiss motorcycle and bicycle gear maker with an impressive selection of motorcycle helmets, offered at a very affordable price range. The latest addition to its full-face lineup is the IXS 1100 2.2. The design is very simple and straightforward and meant to meet most riding conditions. The shell is made of polycarbonate and features two air intakes at the forehead, one at the chin, and air extractors at the back of the head, under the spoiler.

The quick-change visor is also scratch-resistant and Pinlock-ready. On the inside, the helmet features a convenient retractable sun visor. As for the lining, like in most modern helmets, it can be removed and washed.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Certification(s): DOT, ECE 22.05

Price: $519.95

On the motocross front, Fox Racing introduced an updated new V3 to its lineup, dubbed V3 RS Wired. The helmet features a composite shell made of carbon fiber and FRP resin which, Fox says, is both strong and lightweight. Under the shell, the head is protected by a dual-density Varizorb EPS liner and equipped with Multi-Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) for improved energy dispersion in case of an impact. The X-static liner and pads are antimicrobial and can easily be removed for washing.

The air vents feature injected mesh screens to let air in but not dust and debris. The manufacturer also improved the peak release system with magnets and two shear-off screws which is also designed to flex and tear off should the rider crash.

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Certification(s): DOT, ECE 22.05

Price: $159.95

Fly Racing launched three lids for the upcoming year, including the dual-sport ready Trekker. The entry-level adventure helmet features a polymer shell, available in two sizes, with High-Flow ventilation system that uses six active and two passive air intake vents and as well as eight extractors to help the rider keep their head cool.

The head is protected by two layers of EPS of different levels of hardness. The face opening is designed to be as big as an be to offer good visibility, even with goggles, and is closed with a quick-release visor. The Qwick-Dry comfort liner and cheeks pads absorb sweat and can be removed for washing.