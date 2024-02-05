It’s widely agreed upon that 2023 was a stellar year for the motorcycle industry. We saw a lot of new and exciting models enter nearly all segments of motorcycling, all of which catering to the ever-changing needs of riders all over the world. Not willing to be left behind, 2024 surely seems like it could be even better. In the tail-end of 2023, lots of new and exciting motorcycles were revealed for the 2024 model-year, with a big bunch of them breaking cover at EICMA 2023.

Here at RideApart, we do our best to give you an accurate and exciting picture of the global motorcycle industry. 2024 has no shortage of new models from all sorts of manufacturers from all over the globe, and we could ramble on for hours discussing each and every one in great detail. Speaking of which, if you do have a couple of hours to spare, you can read our detailed coverage on nearly all 2024 model-year bikes in our previous articles. If you only have a few minutes to spare, however, there’s no need to worry, as we’ll bring you a list of some of the most exciting bikes from all categories of motorcycling. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.

Adventure and Touring Bikes

Let’s kick things off with the adventure segment. ADV bikes have witnessed a surge in popularity in recent years, and a lot of manufacturers have capitalized on the “adventure” part of it. A good number of the adventure bikes for 2024 have a strong focus on off-road performance, shedding weight and displacement in exchange for a more nimble platform. Conversely, some of the heavy-hitters of the past have made a comeback, claiming to be better than ever before.

CFMoto 450MT

2024 CFMoto 450MT

CFMoto’s a Chinese manufacturer which has pretty much taken the global market by storm. In 2023, it unveiled what could be the most potent platform in the small-displacement naked bike segment, the 450 NK. It just makes sense that CFMoto would come up with a lightweight adventure bike rocking the same 450cc crossplane parallel-twin, and indeed they have with the 450MT. It’s powered by a 449cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft pumping out around 44 horsepower and 32.5 pound-feet of torque.

It’s by no means a fire-breathing beast, but it does come with a lightweight chassis, off-road ready suspension, and a 21-inch front wheel for navigating rugged and technical terrain. CFMoto claims a dry weight of just 386 pounds – expect it to creep slightly north of 400 with all fluids topped up. Nevertheless, this is pretty nimble and lightweight for a compact ADV with some pep in its step. Pricing and availability of the 450 MT in the US has yet to be confirmed, however, in Australia, it retails for just $8,990 AUD, or about $5,841 USD.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan

We’ve talked about the new Royal Enfield Himalayan in great detail in multiple articles in the past, but in essence, the new adventure bike marks quite a few firsts for the humble Indian manufacturer. For starters, it’s by far the most performance-oriented bike to come out of RE’s manufacturing facility. When it comes to technology, it’s the most advanced too, with throttle-by-wire, multiple ride modes, and liquid-cooling.

More specifically, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by an all-new 452cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Power-wise, we’re looking at a peppy 40 horsepower and 21 pound-feet of torque, which are enough to rival seasoned entry-level ADVs from the likes of KTM and Kawasaki. It gets off-road tuned suspension, burly wheels and tires, and ergonomics which are more enduro-like rather than adventure-touring-focused. In the European market, it’s priced at an attractive 5,900 euros (in Italy, specifically), making out to around $6,370 USD.

BMW R 1300 GS

2024 BMW R 1300 GS

The BMW GS is a bike that needs no introduction. Even to non-motorcyclists, the GS is a familiar name, and has gone down in the motorcycle hall of fame as one of the most successful adventure bikes ever made. The R 1250 GS pretty much set the gold standard in the big-bore segment, but now, the new R 1300 GS looks to be even better. When it comes to tech, there’s nowhere to go but up, and the R 1300 GS introduces tech we never thought we even needed. Stuff like center stand assist and a guiding LED matrix light all stand to raise the bar when it comes to ADV tech.

Performance-wise, BMW says that the 1300 is sharper, more responsive, and more tractable than ever before. It gets a reworked 1,300cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, boxer engine with 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque, while a plethora of electronic rider aids ensure that all this power is optimized in all road and even off-road conditions. Naturally, the price tag on a piece of kit as fancy as this is by no means cheap, and in the US, the new GS starts at $19,890 USD.

Moto Guzzi Stelvio

2024 Moto Guzzi Stelvio

Diehard Moto Guzzi fans (are they called Guzzisti?) would certainly be familiar with the Stelivo name. This grand-tourer was once the flagship adventure-tourer of the Italian brand, and now, for the 2024 model-year, has made a comeback making use of the impressive platform of the V100 Mandello. The V100 Mandello stands as the most performance-oriented and technologically advanced model in Moto Guzzi’s stable and the new Stelvio surely won’t disappoint.

It’s powered by the same liquid-cooled, transverse-mounted V-twin engine as that of the V100, and offers a wide selection of electronic doodads to ensure your ride – no matter where it may take you – is as seamless, enjoyable, and safe as possible. This tech suite is called the PFF, or the Piaggio Fast Forward Rider Assistance radar system which includes things like Following Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot. The new and improved Italian ADV tourer starts at $16,390 USD.

Suzuki GSX-S1000 GX

2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX

If there’s one thing that seemingly lasts forever, it’s undoubtedly Suzuki’s liter-class engine found in the Suzuki GSX-R1000. Now in existence for nearly two decades, the K5 engine has undergone numerous iterations to eke out more performance and comply with emissions regulations at the same time. For the 2024 model-year, Suzuki somehow managed to come up with yet another platform to sport the engine, this time, targeting the Kawasaki Versys 1000 dead on. The GSX-S1000 GX is exactly that, sport-tourer with an adventurous touch thanks to a tall windscreen and upright ergonomics.

The engine on this bike is by no means new, and we’re all familiar with how much power and torque this liter-class mill delivers. What’s interesting about the new GSX-S1000GX, however, is its technology. It’s the first bike in Suzuki’s lineup to feature the brand’s new electronic suspension system, and as such, promises an adaptive ride that’s both sporty and comfortable. Other tech features include Suzuki’s drive mode selector, an up and down quick-shifter, smart cruise control, and cornering ABS. With a sticker price of $18,499 USD, the new GSX-S1000GX will surely be in the list of many sport-tourer buyers this year.

Naked and Sport

With the adventure and touring segments out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the new and exciting naked and sportbikes that are set to hit the market in 2024. Some of these models are returning models of popular bikes of the past, while others are completely new platforms designed to be trailblazers in their respective categories. Let’s dive right in.

Kawasaki Ninja 500

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500

The Ninja 400 finds its humble beginnings in the Ninja 250, a bike that’s regarded as the ultimate beginner’s bike. Now, in 2024, the bike has grown to double its original displacement. The 2024 Ninja 500 is still built on the same architecture as before, and is powered by a 451cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. While lots of people (myself included) hoped that Kawasaki would finally bite the bullet on a 270-degree twin, the new Ninja 500 continues to sport a 180-degree crankshaft (sad sigh).

Nevertheless, it’ll surely appeal to both beginner and intermediate riders looking for either a versatile yet sporty all-rounder, or a track bike ready to take whatever abuse is thrown at it. From a tech perspective, the Ninja 500 keeps things relatively simple, with just ABS to show for. It also gets Kawasaki’s KIPASS remote key system, but this is only available in the SE model, which retails for $1,000 USD more than the standard one. For reference, in the US, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 has an MSRP starting at $5,299 USD.

Aprilia RS 457

2024 Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 is a small sportbike which we’re particularly excited about. It marks the most accessible sportbike in Aprilia’s lineup marketed as a global model, and given its specs, seems to be one that’s a cut above the rest of the entry-level sportbike market. It makes use of similar tech and features found in its bigger sibling, the RS 660, so that’s definitely saying a lot about what it’s capable of.

Performance-wise, it’s rocking a new 457cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270 crank. It pumps out 47 horsepower while torque specs remain undisclosed. Tech-wise, we find ride-by-wire tech that allows multiple ride modes and traction control, while ABS ensures optimal braking performance be it on the road or track. It commands a premium in the US market, with an MSRP starting at $6,799 USD – is the $1,500 USD premium over the Ninja 500 worth it? That’s entirely up to you.

KTM 990 Duke

2024 KTM 990 Duke

We’ve gone into great detail about the KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo, so we’ll leave it out of this list for now. However, at EICMA 2023, KTM unveiled the successor to its massively popular middleweight lineup, the 990 Duke. Featuring an evolution of the brand’s LC8C parallel-twin engine, the 990 Duke promises a tech-loaded package that’s full of grunt, while maintaining the motard-like character that has become synonymous with the Duke range.

From a performance standpoint, the new 990 Duke is powered by a 947cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a unique 285-degree crankshaft configuration. With 123 ponies and 72.1 pound-feet of torque, the new Duke’s edging between middleweight and liter-bike performance, and it does so with tons of tech on offer. Like before, it’s supported by a whole suite of electronic aids such as cornering ABS and traction control, multiple ride modes, ABS modes, and Ready To Race features like launch control and a quick-shifter. KTM hasn’t announced official pricing for the 990 Duke in the US just yet, but it’s expected to have an MSRP of about $12,500 USD.

Ducati Hypermotard 698

2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE and 698 Mono

While other manufacturers have been making their bikes bigger, Ducati’s taken a step back with its new Hypermotard. The Hypermotard name started more than a decade ago, and since then, has been a favorite of street squids and trackday junkies alike. Now, for the 2024 model-year, Ducati’s made the Hypermotard smaller than ever before, and in doing so, you could argue that it’s the most motard-like Hypermotard to date.

It’s powered by an all-new 698cc, single-cylinder engine with Desmodromic valve actuation called the Superquadro Mono. With 77 horsepower and 46.5 pound-feet of torque, it’s one of the punchiest thumpers on the market today. Of course, Ducati’s electronics make a prominent appearance here, with four riding modes, four levels of ABS, and even a slide-by-brake feature that allows you to drift through corners on your favorite track. The new Hypermotard carries an MSRP starting at $12,995 USD.

Honda CB1000 Hornet

2024 Honda CB1000 Hornet

The Honda CB1000R has long been a popular choice in the liter-class naked segment, and is usually chosen by riders looking for a powerful yet laid-back hyper-naked experience. It’s the most underpowered in its class, yet arguably the most sophisticated thanks to its elegant retro looks. That said, with the new CB1000 Hornet, Honda captures some of the iconic bike’s sporty energy and puts a moder, powerful spin on it.

It’s powered by the same 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine with 150 horsepower and 73.8 pound-feet of torque, and features Showa front forks and a progressive link monoshock. Sporty modern styling aside, the CB1000 Hornet gets a slew of modern tech features such as smartphone connectivity and a throttle by wire system with multiple ride modes. As of this writing, Honda has yet to announce pricing and availability of its newest liter-class naked streetfighter.

Dual-Sport and Enduro

The enduro and motocross category has been booming lately, and lots of new companies – particularly Ducati and Triumph – have been making their intentions of dominating the scene as clear as day. Of course, established players in the MX scene have taken notice, and as such, have bolstered their offerings for even more performance, focusing on aspects such as ride compliance and electronics.

Ducati’s New 450cc Dirtbike

Ducati is eyeing Motocross supremacy with its Ducati Corse Off-Road division

While we’re still pretty much in the dark when it comes to the ins and outs of this new bike, we certainly hope that we get to see (and ride) Ducati’s new 450cc dirtbike in 2024. It follows in the footsteps of the launch of the new Hypermotard 698 Mono we talked about earlier, but this time, is a machine designed from the ground up to compete in Motocross. Indeed, Ducati has confirmed its participation in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championships and has its sights set on the global stage shortly thereafter, mentioning the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the next few years.

Ducati’s taking its off-road endeavors incredibly seriously, and even put up its own off-road racing division aptly named Ducati Corse Off-Road. We certainly hope that the 450 dirtbike will give birth to a lineup of enduro and dual-sports for the general public, and who knows, perhaps even a Dakar-inspired rally bike and a smaller Hypermotard?

Husqvarna FC Rockstar Editions

2024 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

For the 2024 model-year, motocross enthusiasts are in for a treat as Husqvarna has launched the FC Rockstar Edition dirtbikes. The lineup consists of two models – the FC 250 and FC 450 – both of which rocking race-ready equipment for top-tier motocross racing. The new models both receive new frames that reduce chassis rigidity to improve cornering characteristics. On top of that, the suspension has been tweaked to offer improved handling and comfort.

The biggest feature of the two bikes, however, has to be the new Connectivity Unit Offroad module, which Husqvarna says unlocks a whole new world of performance for off-road riders. Tucked away behind the numberplate, the unit pairs with Husky’s smartphone app, and allows riders to select both preset and custom engine mapping options. In terms of pricing, the Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar retails for $11,449, while the 450 is obviously pricier at $12,549 USD.

KTM SX-F Factory Editions

2024 KTM SX-F Factory

Just like its sister company Husqvarna, KTM is also refreshing its motocrossers for the 2024 model year. The SX-F Factory Editions not only come draped in Team Orange’s unmistakable livery, they also pack upgraded componentry and technology to deliver an uncompromising off-road experience. Just like the Husky FCs, the SX-F Factory Editions get a new frame that improves flexibility, as well as suspension tuning to match.

The 2024 KTM SX-F Factory Editions also receive the CUO (Connectivity Unit Offroad) module, promising the same benefits as their Swedish siblings. Pricing-wise, we’re looking at $11,349 USD for the 250, and $12,449 USD for the 450.

Beta RR Race Editions

Beta’s 2024 RR Race Edition Models

Italian enduro specialist Beta is one of the most established in the off-road scene thanks to its lightweight platforms, powerful engines, and top-notch suspension. The RR Race Edition represents the pinnacle of what the brand has to offer, and in 2024, these bikes are making their way to the US market. What sets them apart from the already impressive models in Beta’s lineup are race-ready components made accessible to mere mortals with pockets deep enough.

For starters, the RR Race Editions come equipped with an all-new frame, as well as a twin-spark ignition system. Additionally, the bigger RR Race models get tunable traction control for optimized engine performance. Across the board, Beta’s RR Race Editions get KYB suspension developed specifically for the new frames. The bikes are offered from 125cc all the way to 480cc, and you can check out all the details and pricing information here.

Triumph TF 250-X

2024 Triumph TF 250-X

Not too long ago, Triumph announced that it was taking off-road racing more seriously. Not long after, we saw the brand make strides in the realm of rally racing with the Tiger 900 Rally. This time around, the Hinckley Company dives head first into the motocross scene with the launch of the TF 250-X, the first motocrosser of the modern era to bear the Triumph badge.

The TF 250-X is a true blue motocrosser, and is powered by a four-stroke, dual-overhead cam single-cylinder engine with 249.95 cubes of displacement. It has a bore and stroke of 78mm and 52.3mm respectively, and a high compression ratio of 14.4 to one. Dell’Orto provides the bike’s electronic fuel injection system, and power is sent to the back wheel via a five-speed manual gearbox. In the US market, the bike carries as MSRP of $9,995 USD, with a wide selection of upgrades keen on driving that price even higher.

Cruisers

Let’s take a detour from all the performance-focused hype, and take a look at the more relaxed side of the motorcycling world. Cruisers are all about hitting the open road in style and comfort, and the 2024 model-year’s selection of cruisers embody this to a tee. Of course, established names like Harley-Davidson and Indian are here, but Ducati also stands to impress with the Diavel V4, a power cruiser that dares to blur the line between cruiser and sportbike.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

For the 2024 model-year, the Harley-Davidson Street Glide makes a comeback, and is better than ever thanks to improved tech and performance. It’s powered by Harley’s Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin, and pumps out a claimed 105 horsepower at 4,600 rpm and 130 pound-feet of torque at 3,250 rpm. All this power and torque are kept at bay with four ride modes consisting of Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom.

Cruisers aren’t all about performance, and Harley knows this, as it’s stuffed the Street Glide with all sorts of amenities. For instance, it gets a fancy Skyline OS infotainment system which features a 12.3-inch TFT full-color touchscreen display. You can blast you favorite tunes for the world to hear via a powerful 200-watt amplifier and fairing-mounted speakers. This powerful machine that also doubles as a rolling jukebox carries an MSRP starting at $25,999 USD.

Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

CVO, or Custom Vehicle Operations, always represented the very best Harley-Davidson had to offer. Essentially custom machines straight off the showroom floor, CVOs always stood as a cut above the rest when it came to Harleys, and for 2024, it released the new Road Glide CVO. It’s powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output (HO) engine with a 5,900 rpm redline. Harley claims a max output of 127 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 145 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Setting the CVO apart is a custom Screamin’ Eagle Extreme Flow titanium slip-on exhaust, as well as a carbon-fiber front fender. More carbon can be found on the tank console, exhaust end caps, and seat cowl, giving this large cruiser a touch of sportiness. On the performance side, the bike gets a Track and Track Plus mode, while riders are kept entertained on long highway hauls with a massive 12.3-inch full-color touchscreen display and a Skyline OS infotainment system with a Rockford Fosgate Stage II audio system. You might as well be getting all these features, because the Road Glide CVO starts at a whopping $42,999 USD.

Indian Challenger Elite

2024 Indian Challenger Elite

For 2024, Indian Motorcycle introduced the Challenger Elite, a machine that they claim is the Ultimate Bagger. Only 325 of these heavyweight baggers will be produced, and each one of them flaunts a head-turning Charcoal Candy paint with contrasting red wheels. The long-distance bagger gets built-in saddlebags and a large fairing to shield the rider from the elements.

On the performance side of the equation, the Challenger Elite is powered by a 108-cubic-inch V-Twin with a max output of 122 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. To complement the impressive engine, the Challenger Elite is filled with lots of tech, including Smart Lean Technology (essentially cornering traction control) and multiple ride modes. There’s also an adaptive LED headlight, heated grips, and a PowerBand audio system.

Honda Rebel 1100

2024 Honda Rebel 1100

With the American cruisers out of the way, let’s take a look at a metric cruiser that’s been making headlines in recent years – the Honda Rebel 1100. Making use of the tried and tested powertrain of the Africa Twin, the Rebel 1100 has lots of power and torque via a compact 270-degree parallel-twin. More specifically, the 1,083cc liquid-cooled twin pumps out a healthy 81 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 68 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Like the smaller Rebel 500, the 1100 features classic-inspired styling enveloped in a modern-day package that’s full of tech. It’s offered in both manual and DCT offerings, and comes with multiple ride modes and ABS. As for pricing and availability, it carries an MSRP starting at $9,549 USD.

Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

Recipient of numerous design awards and accolades over the years, the Diavel has always stood out in Ducati’s extensive lineup of motorcycles as the only cruiser to emerge from the House of Borgo Panigale. The Diavel V4 takes everything we love about the Diavel, and dials it up to eleven thanks to the Granturismo V4 engine originally found in the Multistrada.

The Diavel V4 is one of the most powerful cruisers today, delivering an astounding 168 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 93 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm. Of course, Ducat’s race-derived electronics are present in full force here, and riders are treated to multiple ride modes, cornering ABS and traction control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. Several special editions of the Diavel such as the Bentley and Lamborghini editions have been launched in the past, but the base Diavel V4 will set you back the tidy sum of $26,695 USD.