2024 marks a significant year for KTM, more specifically, for the Duke range of naked streetfighters. First hitting the scene back in 1994, this year marks the Duke’s 30th birthday, and it goes without saying that this naked bike has grown up to be quite the specimen. The Duke has pretty much set the standard for the middleweight naked bike market, and today, with the 1390 Super Duke R, raises the bar in the hyper naked segment.

Speaking of the 1390 Super Duke R, it’s quite the way to celebrate the Duke’s 30th birthday with a bang. Unveiled at EICMA 2023, the Super Duke 1390 Duke R is by far the most powerful and technologically advanced model to bear the Super Duke name, only to be outdone by its more premium sibling, the Super Duke R Evo. The previous generation marked the first time we saw the Super Duke R Evo, and back then, lots of enthusiasts thought that it was the very pinnacle of what KTM had to offer in terms of performance. Well, as it would turn out, KTM pushed the bounds of performance even further. With that being said, let’s take a look at the inner workings of the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo.

The Belly Of The Beast

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke Evo is rocking a new 1,350cc V-Twin engine.

Let’s first take a look at the most important part of this bike: the engine. For 2024, the Super Duke R Evo is rocking a redesigned LC8 V-Twin. With an increased displacement of 1,350cc, it pumps out insane amounts of power with 190 ponies at 10,000 rpm and 106 pound-feet at 8,000 rpm. As such, it’s 49cc up and 10 horsepower stronger than its predecessor. The new LC8 engine gets a high compression ratio of 13.5:1 and breathes through a larger and optimized airbox, as well as two new 60-millimeter throttle bodies. Fueling is provided by Keihin EFI technology.

Razor-Sharp Underpinnings

Thanks to its short wheelbase and relatively low weight, the 1390 Super Duke R promises unlimited wheelies.

The previous generation KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo boasted Team Orange’s signature trellis frame, and the same is carried over to the 2024 model. It’s a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame that’s been powder coated in KTM’s signature orange colorway. Like before, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo gets the very best suspension components from WP. The 48-millimeter WP APEX forks feature Semi-Active Technology (SAT) with tuning made lighter up front thanks to improved sensors. The same sensors provide razor sharp handling according to the road conditions.

WP’s semi-active suspension system includes multiple suspension modes that allow riders to tailor the bike’s handling according to their preferences. These include Auto, Comfort, Street, Sport, and a new Rain mode for enhanced safety. Meanwhile, for those looking for the very best kit, KTM offers an optional Suspension Pro package which includes Track and Pro modes with Anti-Dive and Factory Start features.

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo is equipped with WP APEX Semi-Active Technology (SAT).

As for the brakes, the Super Duke R Evo is equipped with Brembo Stylema Monobloc four-piston calipers up front, and a two-piston Brembo caliper at the rear. The radially mounted front calipers clamp down on large, 320mm rotors, while the rear brake consists of a single 240mm setup. Like before, cornering ABS from Bosch, as well as a Supermoto ABS mode comes standard. Transferring all the power to the ground is a massive rear tire measuring 200/55, with a front tire (that’s in the air very often) measuring 120/70. The bike rolls on 17-inch front and rear wheels.

It’s All About Technology

The 1390 Super Duke R Evo sports all the race-derived tech you could ever dream of.

KTM’s bikes have always been big on tech, and it goes without saying that the 1390 Super Duke R Evo is the biggest in terms of tech by far. KTM equips it with multiple ride modes consisting of Rain, Street, Sport, and the previously mentioned Track and Performance modes. It gets a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that unlocks cornering aids such as lean-sensitive ABS and traction-control. The same chip gives the bike a breadth of optional features, too, including a five-level engine brake control setup, a telemetry screen, lap timer, and five-levels of wheelie control.

KTMconnect Bluetooth smartphone pairing is included in the mix, and allows rides to pair their phones with the bike to access navigation, listen to music, and make and receive phone calls while on the go. All this can be seen with great clarity via KTM’s five-inch full-color TFT display, which now features new infographics for easy navigation. Through the handlebar-mounted switchgear, riders can access cruise control and toggle all the other features. Lastly, the bike also gets the KTM Race On keyless ignition system.

A New, (Not So) Pretty Face

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo has a new LED headlight and updated bodywork.

KTM’s styling has always been about aggressive, angular lines that draw attention due to their otherworldly looks. Clearly, KTM wanted to capitalize on this with the 2024 1390 Super Duke R Evo, as it now gets a new LED projector headlight. The new headlight design is polarizing at best, and is a stark departure from KTM’s twin LED setup in the previous model. Some people describe the new headlight as hideous, while others think it’s a work of art. We’ll leave that decision up to you, because as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

What we do know is that it’s loaded with lots of tech. Apart from being 700 grams lighter, the headlight is also capable of automatically adjusting brightness depending on ambient lighting. It also has a “Coming Home” function, wherein the light stays on for a period of time after the ignition has been switched off, lighting your way around your garage or driveway after a long night of spirited riding.

Headlight aside, the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo gets new aggressive bodywork which is notably different from the previous model, but still unmistakably KTM. The bike undoubtedly looks like it’s been spending more time in the gym, and as a result, gets a bigger fuel tank with a 1.5-liter increase versus the previous model. It now has a 4.6-gallon (17.4-liter) fuel capacity, ensuring a little more range in between fill-ups.

Compact Dimensions

KTM claims a wet weight of just 441 pounds.

Despite all the power and tech the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo is packing, it manages to do so in a package that’s compact and impressively lightweight. KTM claims a wet weight of 441 pounds, whereas the previous bike tipped the scales at 437 pounds – this marks just a four-pound increase, which is frankly mind blowing considering the new bike is packing a bigger engine and much more tech. With a wheelbase of 58.7 inches, it’s nearly identical to the 58.9-inch wheelbase of its predecessor, so dank wheelies are surely guaranteed. It also has the same 32.8-inch seat height as its predecessor, so take note of that if you’re on the shorter side of the spectrum.

Pricing And Availability

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo sports updated styling but is still unmistakably KTM.

The new KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo is now available from KTM dealerships across the US. It carries an MSRP starting at $21,499 USD. That being said, availability will surely vary per region, so we recommend getting in touch with your nearest KTM dealer, or visiting their official website in the source link below.