It might seem hard to believe, but the KTM Duke line turns 30 in 2024. After starting with the original, 609cc big single back in 1994, it's only continue to evolve in multiple ways over the subsequent decades.

Styling got sharper across the range, setting the tone for (and evolving with) the times. One bike became a full range, and one that wasn't limited to singles. It's genuinely difficult to imagine the naked sport landscape in 2024 without Dukes and Super Dukes in the mix.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, the team from Mattighofen is releasing three 30th anniversary Dukes in 2024 to celebrate. There's the 2024 KTM 390 Duke, the 2024 KTM 990 Duke, and of course the 2024 1390 Super Duke R Evo. All boast updates, upgrades, and are quite a bit more than just a new coat of paint.

30 Years of the KTM Duke Range: Back To Where It All Began In 1994

For 2024, the KTM 390 Duke gets all kinds of upgrades, from a completely new chassis to new bodywork and an adjustable suspension. The engine is also the totally new, and there's a full suite of electronic rider aids, a new dash, and more to look forward to as well.

The 2024 KTM 990 Duke also gets plenty of design consideration, including the fuel tank, swingarm (or swinging arm, for our British friends), and a brand new LC8c engine.

Finally, there's the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo, which is the next-gen evolution of the character that riders came to know and love with 2022's 1290 Super Duke R Evo.

Since each of these bikes contains plenty of updates to dive into in detail, we'll be covering each of them with dedicated breakdowns of their own over the next couple of days. If you aren't already following RideApart on social media, there's no better time to start than right now.

In the meantime, happy birthday, KTM Duke. We can't imagine the modern motorcycling landscape without you, and we're glad that you're here.

Gallery: KTM Duke 30th Anniversary Range