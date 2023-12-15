On December 14, 2023, Husqvarna Motorcycles announced the 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. For this year, the 2024 FC 250 Rockstar Edition will also be joining the fun. Both bikes get some cool new party tricks added to their packages, so let's take a look.

What's New

In addition to the usual slate of high-end componentry that goes on under the Rockstar Edition graphics, the 2024 FC 250 and 450 Rockstar Editions also get completely new frames with reduced chassis rigidity to heighten cornering characteristics and aid in rider comfort. To go along with those new frames, they've also received suspension tweaks to better suit the new frames and enhance their riding characteristics.

What Husqvarna seems to be most excited about is the new Connectivity Unit Offroad module, which you'll see fitted on the front fork just behind the number plate. It's very neatly tucked away, but it offers riders a new world of both preset and custom engine mapping once it's paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles smartphone app. It's available for both iOS and Android to cover a wide variety of riders and their phone preferences.

Other settings that riders can play with include traction control, engine braking, launch control, and even quickshifter sensitivity. The app also offers settings recommendations for the suspension based on the characteristics of the circuit.

There's also a GPS sensor to record rider track sessions for later analysis. Having greater access to personal performance data can be incredibly helpful when you're trying to improve your track times.

Other Key Features

Other choice bits on both the 2024 FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Editions include Brembo hydraulic clutches and brakes, WP Xact 48mm front forks with AER technology, WP Xact rear shocks, a multifunctional map switch to control the quickshifter/TC/LC, an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, Excel Takasago wheel rims with black anodized CNC machined hubs, Factory Racing CNC machined triple clamps with adjustable offset, 2K Carbon composite skid plate and front brake disc guard, a Factory Racing holeshot device, ODI lock-on soft grips, GUTS Factory seat cover with high grippiness, and a ProTaper handlebar and pad. Last but not least, the FC 250 and FC 450 Rockstar Editions are both fitted with lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 amp-hour batteries.

Pricing and Availability

Gallery: 2024 Husqvarna FC 250 and 450 Rockstar Editions

50 Photos

Husqvarna Motorcycles offers its bikes in multiple markets around the world, and pricing may vary by region. In the US, the 2024 FC 250 Rockstar Edition carries an MSRP of $11,449 and the 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition carries an MSRP of $12,549.

According to Husqvarna, both bikes should be available worldwide at authorized Husqvarna dealerships beginning in December 2023. If you're interested in learning more or in ordering one of these bikes, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to contact your local Husqvarna dealer to answer any questions you may have.