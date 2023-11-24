The Husqvarna EE18 Is A Custom Electric Dirtbike We Wish Husky Made

We’ve seen a lot of new and exciting electric dirtbikes hit the scene in recent months. These bikes are lauded for their performance and silent operation, allowing riders to enjoy the thrill of off-road riding without the noise complaints of pesky residential areas. One of the newest electric dirtbikes to hit the scene is actually a custom machine born out of a collaboration between DirtFirst Racing and Hollywood Movie Bikes.

It’s called the Husqvarna EE18, however, it’s not a bike that Husqvarna actually makes. DirtFirst and Hollywood Movie Bikes say that there’s a gap in Husky’s electric model range, as the brand doesn’t make any electric dirt bikes bigger than 50cc equivalents. Consider the EE18 as a love letter to the Swedish brand – a call to embrace electrification in more performance-oriented platforms.

Interestingly, the EE18 custom electric dirtbike is based on an existing model from Husqvarna’s sister company KTM. It makes use of the motor found in KTM’s Freeride Supermini race bike consisting of an 18-kilowatt brushless electric motor and a 3.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. With 24 horsepower on tap, the motor’s instantaneous power delivery unlocks a new level of performance for young riders aged 12 to 16 years. The bike hopes to bridge the gap between kid-focused rides and full-size electric motocross bikes.

On the technology front, the powerful electric motor is managed by an integrated controller allowing for reliable and tunable power and performance. The motor gets a bigger coolant capacity for more effective cooling on spirited runs, as well as three-inch diameter cooling fans to further manage the temps. There’s an LED temperature gauge to let riders monitor the motor, ensuring they’re able to get the most out of the punchy motor.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, we find the usual slew of upmarket components standard in KTM and Husqvarna dirtbikes. The EE18 receives 43-millimeter WP Air Forks upgraded with Schmidt Performance valving. These are mounted on XTrig ROCS triple clamps for extra lightness and rigidity. At the back, a RaceTech GS3 rear shock handles suspension duties. The race-ready dirtbike rolls on Supermini-class wheels, and comes to a stop with Brembo brakes similar to those found on KTM SXF models. For extra protection for the motor, a DirtFirst aluminum skidplate comes as standard.

Rounding up the ergonomics package are Renthal FatBars, Raptor titanium footpegs, and a G2 Ergonomics throttle tube. For a maximum race-ready package, the EE18 even comes with a Works Connection Holeshot Device, ensuring precise launches and optimal traction and power delivery.