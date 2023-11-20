2023 has proven to be quite the year for electric motorcycles. More and more manufacturers, both new and established, seem to be expressing interest in making bigger investments in the realm of e-mobility. If EICMA 2023 was anything to go by, it’s clear to see that electric two-wheelers are here, and they’re here to stay.

Among the exciting innovations at EICMA 2023 was Niu, a Chinese manufacturer of electric two-wheelers that has made quite a name for itself when it comes to electric scooters and commuters designed for the urban jungle. The XQi3 marks the brand’s first foray into the world of electric dirt bikes. Interestingly, there has been quite a pick up in electric off-roaders, thanks to the instantaneous torque provided by electric motors, as well as their silent operation that doesn’t disturb residential areas.

Niu’s new electric dirtbike is designed to excel in both urban and off-road environments. According to the company, the bike has versatility in mind, and features a “multifunctional, all-terrain, and cutting edge design.” From a performance perspective, the new electric dirtbike packs quite a punch with 8000 watts (around 11 horsepower) of power output from a mid mounted electric motor. As for the battery, it makes use of a 72V, 32 amp-hour lithium ion battery pack from LG. Niu claims that the new XQi3 electric dirtbike is compliant with US M1 and M2 as well as European L1e motorcycle licenses, and is also completely street legal.

From an even more thrilling experience, the Niu XQi3 has a special Ultra Boost mode for “instant, torque and exhilarating rides.” Furthermore, the electric dirtbike makes use of high-performance suspension components that promise impressive off-road performance and control in various terrain. The XQi3 rolls on large off-road tires and comes with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes for confidence inspiring stops.

On the technology end, Niu throws in a plethora of features that make you feel like a next generation off-road rider. For starters, you get a lap time mode and map tracking for spirited off-road rides. On top of that, you also get NFC-powered security features that allow you to remotely lock and unlock the bike. The Niu XQi3 electric dirtbike was announced with an MSRP of $5,999. For more information on this new electric dirt bike, as well as the other products in Niu’s roster feel free to check out their official website.