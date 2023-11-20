New Felo FW03 SIC58 Is A Limited-Edition Retro-Inspired Electric Mini-Bike

Electric motorcycles are rapidly reshaping the way people get around. While the applications of electric motorcycles are, for the most part, utilitarian in nature, there have been many new innovations in the realm of electric motorcycles that focus on fun and enjoyment. A good example of this comes in the form of the Felo FW03, first unveiled at EICMA 2023.

Like many of the new innovations in the electric mobility space, the FW03 comes from a manufacturer that's headquartered in China. This little electric motorcycle seems to have the proportions of a minibike meant for kids, however, its performance clearly states otherwise. From a styling perspective, the FW03 SIC58 boasts a design that’s inspired by an iconic minibike from Honda. While the Honda Cub has gained, popularity, all around the world due to its practicality and versatility, Honda also released a model of the same name, focusing on off-road fun dubbed the Cub EZ90.

Setting the FW03 SIC58 is a unique design inspired by none other than Marco Simoncelli. This is accentuated by a livery that boasts vibrant colors of yellow black, white and red. A similar design could be seen on Simoncelli’s motorbikes, racing suits, and helmets and features prominent, red stripes and leopard spots. As the name suggests, the FW03SIC58 will be a limited production run with only 580 units set to see the light of day. The electric motorcycle will come with a five year warranty for its battery.

On the performance side of the equation, the FW03SIC58 is powered by an electric motor that provides a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour). On top of that, the battery provides an ample range of around 120 km (75 miles) on a single charge. The limited edition electric scooter carries a premium price tag of €5,390 translating to about $5,878 USD. Interestingly, EICMA 2023 marked Felo's entry into the European market, particularly in Italy. The brand is expected to roll out a wide selection of electric two wheelers to cater to the ever-changing needs of the urban mobility landscape.