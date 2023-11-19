Electric off-road enthusiasts, get ready for another season of electrifying all-terrain motorcycle racing. Now slated for its second season of races, the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup is getting another edition in 2024.

The off-road racing series started last year, 2023, and it was deemed enough of a success to warrant another season of sustainable racing. The announcement was made on Friday, November 10, 2023, outlining several locations and dates that are set for next year, 2024. Five events will include three double-headers planned in two continents.

Valentin Guyonnet, FIM E-Xplorer Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, said: “We are delighted with the first year of FIM E-Xplorer, and now our attention is fully on a successful 2024 season. It is the time for sustainable sport to have its day."

There will be male and female categories for the races, with each rider in each team promoting sustainability in addition to celebrating the sport of off-road racing. The new racing series found itself in Spain, Switzerland, France, and Sardinia last year, and 2024 looks quite promising given that the the World Cup will be taking its electrifying exploits to Asia this time around.

A provisional calendar was released, but it is still subject to change:

February 16 to 17, 2024 - TBA, Japan*

May 3 to 4, 2024 - TBA, Norway**

June 21 to 23, 2024 - Vollore-Montagne, France

September 20 to 22, 2024 - Crans-Montana, Switzerland

November 29 to December 1, 2024 - TBA, India*

Notes:

*City to be announced

**Subject to contact

Carina Munte, FIM E-Xplorer Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer said: “We are so excited to announce the outline details for 2024.”

“We have agreements in place with some incredible locations for 2024. We are very happy with the expansion to Asia, the leading market for electric two-wheelers. We had a great first season and proved we have what it takes to create a World Cup and have the support of the FIM and several promoters who all can see the value of electric motorsport in general and electric motorcycle racing in particular.”