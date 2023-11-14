Electric two-wheelers are rapidly reshaping the landscape of urban mobility. From compact electric bicycles that provide assisted active mobility, to practical and utilitarian two-wheelers, to high-performance electric motorcycles, it’s clear that people have no intentions of veering away from two-wheeled mobility any time soon.

That being said, there have been quite a number of interesting electric innovations at EICMA 2023, and one of these is the new i-Tuber from Kymco. Now, Kymco has always been about scooters. In fact, the Taiwanese company is one of the most respected names in the realm of scooters. At EICMA, the brand unveiled an interesting model that aims to offer maximum practicality and utility. It’s called the i-Tuber, and while it may look as silly and dorky as its name, it promises quite a lot when it comes to practicality.

When it comes to the design of the i-Tuber, Kymco has taken a three-pronged approach: Comfort, Performance, and Utility. According to Kymco, the i-Tuber features an ergonomically designed saddle that’s meant to prioritize rider comfort for long hours on the saddle. Furthermore, the scooter’s relatively high ground clearance, as well as the exposed frame tubing at the bottom of the scooter, ensure that it can tackle all sorts of roads – even those with lots of potholes. From a safety perspective, Kymco has thrown in bright LED lights that ensure that after-dark trips are well lit.

On the performance side of the spectrum, the Kymco i-Tuber is equipped with a 4,000-watt rear hub motor. Kymco says that the new scooter is “synonymous with freedom” (freedom from gasoline, I suppose), but said freedom must be limited to a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour (44 miles per hour). The scooter also makes use of the brand’s Ionex technology, offering a claimed range of 130 kilometers (81 miles) per charge.

While the i-Tuber’s performance specs may seem rather pedestrian, it’s in terms of utility where this two-wheeler really shines. Kymco says that it’s also going to launch a specific cargo model of the i-Tuber called the i-Tuber Carry. This model is designed to cater specifically to B2B applications, and will come decked out in a front luggage rack that could probably carry quite a heavy sack of potatoes, as well as a large rear carrying rack compatible with all sorts of accessories. With that said, there’s no reason to doubt that a wide range of practical accessories will also be offered for the standard i-Tuber.