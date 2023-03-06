The adventure motorbike segment has been growing steadily for some time, but has really picked up steam in the past few years. While BMW celebrated the 40th anniversary of its iconic GS in 2020, a lot has changed in the past 43 years—and although the Bavarian OEM is an indelible and important part of adventure riding, one thing they absolutely aren’t is alone in that category.

Here in 2023, there are a whole lot of adventure bikes available for a wide variety of riders. Speaking as a shorter rider, it’s nice to know that there are more options now that can accommodate riders who don’t have the longest legs in the world—but of course, ground clearance and suspension travel will usually be lessened as a result.

We’ve rounded up a list of adventure bikes that are almost entirely available to purchase somewhere at the time of writing. Most are available in the U.S., but some aren’t, such as the Honda XL750 Transalp and Moto Morini X-Cape 650.

In listing pricing information, we’ve gone with U.S. prices where possible, but have occasionally listed prices in other markets (with a U.S.-equivalent at the time of writing) as necessity dictated for specific examples. (Please also note that we have included the MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 and 5.5, even though they haven’t yet announced pricing as of early March, 2023.)

As for organization, this list currently contains over 30 bikes—so we’ve listed them in order of displacement, from smallest to largest. There are also some electric motorbike options on this list, which we’ve included at the end (and to which the displacement rule clearly wouldn’t apply). We did not include adventure scooters on this list, although they may appear on a different list in the future.

Finally, we focused this list on adventure bikes with off-road capabilities. While there’s an argument to be made that any bike can be an adventure bike if you have adventures on it, we tried to stick to dual-sport options that made concessions to off-road competence, and aren’t overly road-biased. If there’s anything we’ve missed that is currently on sale in 2023, please let us know in the comments.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 296cc parallel twin

Price: $5,899 without ABS; $6,199 with ABS

While Kawasaki doesn’t give an official claimed horsepower figure for the Versys-X 300, it does offer 19.2 pound-feet of torque at an unspecified RPM. The telescopic front fork offers 5.1 inches of suspension travel, while the Uni-Trak swingarm with five-way spring preload adjustability offers 5.8 inches. It rides on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. Ground clearance is 7.1 inches.

Seat height is 32.1 inches, fuel capacity is 4.5 gallons, and only four pounds separates the curb weights of the ABS and non-ABS versions of this bike. The non-ABS version tips the scales at 381.5 pounds, while the ABS version weighs in at 385.9 pounds.

BMW G 310 GS

Engine: water-cooled, 313cc single-cylinder

Price: $5,695

The little thumper that the G 310 GS shares with the G 310 R and G 310 RR (though tuning differs between them) makes a claimed 34 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 20 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm in this application. Front and rear suspension travel is 7.1 inches, and the only suspension adjustability is rear preload. It rolls on a pair of cast aluminum wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the back. ABS and adjustable brake and clutch levers come fitted as standard, and the ABS is always on.

Seat height is 32.8 inches on the standard version, but can be lowered to 32.3 inches with the low seat or raised to 33.4 inches with the high seat accessory (available at an additional charge). Curb weight is 386 pounds.

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Engine: air-cooled, 411cc single-cylinder

Price: $5,449

The Royal Enfield Himalayan makes a claimed 24.3 brake horsepower at 6,500 rpm, alongside 23.6 pound-feet of torque at between 4,000 and 4,500 rpm. The telescopic front fork offers 200 millimeters of travel, or about 7.87 inches. The rear monoshock offers 180mm of travel, or about 7.08 inches. Ground clearance is 8.6 inches.

Switchable ABS is fitted as standard, so riders can turn off the ABS in the rear as needed when riding off-road. It rides on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 21-inch unit in front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. Seat height is a very approachable 31.5 inches, fuel capacity is four gallons, and curb weight is 439 pounds.

Honda CB500X

Engine: liquid-cooled, 471cc parallel twin

Price: $7,299

American Honda doesn’t list horsepower and torque figures for the CB500X, but Honda Europe claims 35 kilowatts (about 46.9 horsepower) at 8,600 rpm and 43 newton-meters (about 31.7 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. As always, bikes going by the same model name may be tuned slightly differently in different markets.

In any case, other features of the CB500X include a slipper assist clutch, standard ABS, an upside-down Showa Separate Function Fork – Big Piston (SFF-BP), a Pro-Link rear suspension, cast aluminum wheels (19 inches up front and 17 inches in the rear), an LCD display, and a two-position windscreen. Suspension travel is 5.9 inches up front and 5.3 inches in the rear.

Seat height is 32.8 inches, fuel capacity is 4.7 gallons, and curb weight is 439 pounds.

Benelli TRK 502X

Engine: liquid-cooled, 500cc parallel twin

Price: $7,099

Benelli’s 500cc parallel twin makes a claimed 46.9 horsepower at 8,500 rpm, alongside 33.9 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. The suspension offers 140mm (about 5.5 inches) of travel up front, and 145mm (about 5.7 inches) in the rear. Ground clearance is listed at 210mm (or 8.24 inches). It rolls on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 19-inch one up front and a 17-inch one in the rear.

Seat height is 860mm (or 33.85 inches), fuel capacity is 20 liters, and weight (listed as “unladen weight,” which we’ll assume is curb weight) is 213 kilograms, or about 470 pounds.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 5.5

Engine: liquid-cooled, 554cc parallel twin

Price: TBA

Produced in partnership with QJ Motors, the 554cc parallel twin that powers the Lucky Explorer 5.5 makes a claimed 46.9 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, alongside 37.6 pound-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. An adjustable KYB suspension offers 5.31 inches of travel up front.

Ground clearance is 8.3 inches. It rolls on a pair of alloy spoked wheels that accept tubeless tires (19-inch up front and 17-inch in the rear). It also gets a five-inch TFT dash with connectivity.

Seat height is 33.8 inches, dry weight is 484 pounds, and the fuel tank can hold 5.3 gallons.

Suzuki V-Strom 650

Engine: liquid-cooled, 645cc V-twin

Price: $9,104

The SV650 has been a capable all-rounder since its introduction, so Suzuki decided to take that 645cc V-twin and recontextualize it as an equally capable middleweight adventure bike. It rides on cast aluminum wheels (19 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear), and other features include low RPM assist, three traction control modes, ABS, and Suzuki’s Easy Start system, which lets you start the bike up by simply pushing a button if the bike is in neutral (no clutch needed).

Ground clearance is 6.7 inches, seat height is 32.9 inches, and curb weight is 470 pounds. Bump up to the V-Strom 650XT for spoked wheels with tubeless tires, hand guards, and lower engine protection at an MSRP of $9,599. You could also get extra deluxe with the V-Strom 650 XT Adventure, which adds a pair of 37-liter quick release aluminum panniers, an accessory bar, a handlebar cross-brace, blue-anodized and tubeless spoked wheels, and mirror extensions fitted as standard for an MSRP of $10,799.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650

Engine: liquid-cooled, 649cc parallel twin

Price: 7,290 Euros, or about $7,743

The 649cc parallel twin that powers the X-Cape 650 makes a claimed 60 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, alongside 41 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. Suspension consists of a fully-adjustable, upside-down, 50mm Marzocchi front fork and a fully-adjustable KYB monoshock in the rear. Front suspension travel is 175mm (about 6.88 inches) and rear suspension travel is 165mm (about 6.49 inches). Ground clearance is 190mm (about 7.48 inches).

Seat height ranges between 820 and 845mm (32.2 to 33.26 inches). Fuel tank capacity is 18 liters, and dry weight is listed at 213 kilograms (469.58 pounds). Curb weight is not listed.

Kawasaki KLR 650

Engine: 652cc single-cylinder

Price: $6,899 without ABS; $7,199 with ABS

Claimed torque on the 2023 KLR 650 is 39.1 pound-feet at 4,500 rpm, and if you absolutely love the character of a big single, then this could be your best bet on this list. Sure, it’s a classic in the category—but there’s a reason that Kawasaki brought it back, even though many of the older ones are still around because they’re nearly unkillable.

The front fork offers 7.9 inches of suspension travel, while the Uni-Trak rear shock with adjustable rebound and preload adjustment offers 8.0 inches. It rolls on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 21-inch unit in front and a 17-inch unit in the back. Ground clearance is 8.3 inches.

Seat height is 34.3 inches, fuel capacity is 6.1 gallons, and there’s only a slight difference in curb weights between the non-ABS and ABS versions of this bike. The non-ABS one weighs 456.2 pounds, while the ABS version weighs 460.6 pounds.

In 2023, Kawasaki offers a few different versions of the KLR 650 to suit different needs. If you’re short of inseam (like me), then you’ll probably be interested in the KLR 650 S, for which the pricing is exactly the same as on the standard 650, but the seat height is a much more approachable 32.1 inches. Ground clearance drops a little as well, to 7.3 inches—but with math being what it is, that kind of had to happen.

Kawasaki also offers two up-spec KLR 650 variants, the Traveler ABS and the Adventure. The Traveler ABS comes with a top case and two-position adjustable windscreen, while the Adventure comes with hard side cases and fog lamps. MSRP on the Traveler ABS is $7,599, while MSRP on the Adventure is $7,899 for the one without ABS and $8,199 for the one with ABS.

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Engine: liquid-cooled, 659cc parallel twin

Price: $12,699

The 660 makes a claimed 80 horsepower and 51.6 pound-feet of torque, and is a stressed-member design in order to shave precious pounds off of Aprilia’s middleweight adventure machine. Suspension consists of a 43mm USD fork up front and a monoshock with progressive linkage in the rear, offering an impressive 9.5 inches of ground clearance. It rolls on a pair of cross-spoked wheels, with a 21-inch one up front and an 18-inch one in the rear.

Seat height is 33.9 inches, fuel capacity is 4.8 gallons, and curb weight is 450 pounds.

Yamaha Ténéré 700

Engine: liquid-cooled, 689cc parallel twin

Price: $10,499

If you like the MT-07's engine, but you wished that it came in a compact, middleweight adventure bike, then you’re in luck. That’s exactly what Yamaha did here, making use of its 270-degree crossplane crankshaft concept to boost linear torque. The long-travel, 43mm front fork gives 8.3 inches of suspension travel, while the linkage-type rear suspension offers 7.9 inches of travel. Remote preload adjustment is available for the rear.

The T7 also wants to make sure that riders know it’s all about the off-road business, which is why it comes with spoked 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and switchable ABS. Other features include a multi-function LCD display and 4.2-gallon fuel tank.

Seat height is 34.4 inches, ground clearance is an impressive 9.4 inches, and curb weight is 452 pounds.

Benelli TRK 702X

Engine: liquid-cooled, 698cc parallel twin

Price: starts at 46,800 Chinese yuan, or about $6,775 at the time of writing

The 698cc parallel twin that powers the TRK 702X makes a claimed 75 horsepower at 8,750 rpm, alongside 50.3 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. Suspension consists of an upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the back, with no mention of adjustability. Front suspension travel is listed as 140mm, or about 5.5 inches. Rear suspension travel is listed as 50mm, and we’ll assume that’s a typo that should probably read “150mm,” or about 5.9 inches. Ground clearance is not listed.

Seat height is 836mm, or 32.9 inches. Fuel capacity is 20 liters, and curb weight is 235 kilograms, or about 518 pounds.

Honda XL750 Transalp

Engine: liquid-cooled, 755cc parallel twin

Price: £9,499, or about $11,432

The XL750 Transalp is the second bike that Honda has introduced with its newest middleweight engine on the block, with the CB750 Hornet being the first. Although the two bikes have the same engine, it’s tuned slightly differently to serve two different purposes. It makes a claimed 67.5 kilowatts (or about 90.5 horsepower) at 9,500 rpm, and 75 newton-meters (or 102 pound-feet) of torque at 7,250 rpm.

It showcases some other nice Honda developments, including its newly-patented Vortex flow ducts to improve airflow into the intakes and throttle bodies. It also features Honda’s take on a 270-degree firing order, as well as an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm Showa Separate Function Fork – Cartridge (SFF-CA) upside-down fork that offers 200 mm (7.87 inches) of travel, while the rear Showa shock (with remote reservoir) offers 190mm (about 7.48 inches) of travel. Ground clearance is 210mm (or 8.26 inches).

Seat height is 850mm (or 33.46 inches). The XL750 TransAlp rides on a pair of spoked wheels, with a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit in the rear. It features a TFT display, a USB port, four ride modes, and Honda selectable torque control with wheelie control

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Engine: liquid-cooled, 776cc parallel twin

Price: $11,349

I know, I know—a parallel twin in a V-Strom, where’s the V? For me, I like to think you’re riding a bike, not a name—but everyone has their own opinion, of course. In any case, Suzuki’s introduction of its newest member of the iconic V-Strom lineup at EICMA 2022 caused quite a stir.

Ground clearance is 8.7 inches, which Suzuki says is the greatest amount currently in its V-Strom lineup. It rolls on a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and a 17-inch in the rear. Fuel capacity is 5.3 gallons. Seat height is 33.7 inches, and curb weight is 507 pounds.

Features include a full-color, five-inch TFT display, a USB port, and Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System , which includes things like switchable rear wheel ABS, a bi-directional quick shifter, ride modes, traction control, and even a special gravel traction control mode. Bump up to the V-Strom 800DE Adventure to add an adjustable windscreen and 37-liter black anodized panniers for an MSRP of $12,999.

CFMOTO 800MT Explore Edition

Engine: liquid-cooled, 799cc parallel twin

Price: TBA, but the 800MT Sport starts at $12,990 Australian, or about $8,774 USD.

The 799cc parallel twin that powers the 800MT family makes a claimed 89.8 horsepower at 9,250 rpm, alongside 55 pound-feet of torque at 8,000 rpm. Strangely, CFMOTO doesn’t give suspension information in its spec sheet, nor does it list ground clearance. The spoked wheels now come wrapped in Michelin rubber (the previous 800MTs had Maxxis).

Seat height is 825mm, or 32.48 inches. Fuel capacity is 19 liters, and curb weight is 231 kilograms (about 509.26 pounds), not including the side cases.

BMW F 750 GS

Engine: water-cooled, 853cc parallel twin

Price: $9,995

The F 750 GS shares an engine with the F 850 GS, though it’s tuned differently for each machine. In the F 750 GS, BMW lists 77 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 61 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. The rear suspension preload and rebound damping are adjustable on the F 750, and it rolls on a pair of cast aluminum wheels with a 19-inch unit in front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. The F 750 GS also gets switchable ABS. Suspension travel is 6.7 inches up front and 7.6 inches in the rear (as standard, with standard seat and no lowering kit installed).

Seat height is 32.1 inches, which can be lowered to 31.1 inches or raised to 32.7 inches with low and comfort seat accessories (sold at an additional charge). There’s also an available suspension lowering kit that can lower the low seat height to 30.3 inches. Curb weight is 493 pounds.

The F 750 GS comes with dynamic traction control, selectable ride modes (rain and road), a 12V power outlet and USB socket, adjustable levers, and a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display.

BMW F 850 GS

Engine: Liquid-cooled, 853cc parallel twin

Price: $12,595

The F 850 GS shares an engine with the F 750 GS, though it’s tuned differently for each machine. In the F 850 GS, BMW lists 90 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 63 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. It gets an upside-down, 43mm telescopic front fork, and features a hydraulically-adjustable spring preload and rebound damping capability in the rear. The F 850 GS rolls on a pair of wire-spoke wheels, with a 21-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. ABS comes standard, but is switchable at the rider’s discretion. Suspension travel is 8.0 inches up front and 8.6 inches in the rear (with all standard equipment).

Standard seat height is 33.9 inches, but you can also choose a low seat (32.9 inches), comfort seat (34.4 inches), or rallye seat (35.0 inches). A low suspension kit option is also available, which lowers the seat height to 32.1 inches.

The F 850 GS comes with automatic stability control, an engine guard, selectable ride modes (rain and road), and a 12 V power socket. The brake and clutch levers are adjustable. Bump up to the F 850 GS Adventure (MSRP starts at $13,595), and you get a TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connected, ABS Pro, dynamic traction control, a USB charge port, and a larger 6.1-gallon fuel tank (the standard F 850 GS only has a 4.0-gallon tank, by contrast).

Triumph Tiger 900

Engine: liquid-cooled, 888cc triple

Price: starting at $14,995

The Triumph triple at the heart of the Tiger 900 series makes a claimed 93.9 brake horsepower at 8,750 rpm, alongside 64 pound-feet of torque at 7,250 rpm. The Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro get an adjustable Showa suspension with 240mm of travel up front and 230mm in the rear. They also get spoked wheels that accept tubeless tires, with a 21-inch unit up front and a 17-inch in the rear.

Stock seat height is adjustable on both Rally models, and ranges between 850 and 870mm (33.46 to 34.25 inches). Tank capacity is 20 liters. Triumph only lists dry weights for the Tiger 900s, with the Rally coming in at 196 kilograms (432 pounds), and the Rally Pro coming in at 201 kg (just over 443 pounds).

Husqvarna Norden 901

Engine: liquid-cooled, 889cc parallel twin

Price: $14,499

Husqvarna’s flagship adventure tourer excited many upon its introduction, and even more when the company cranked the adventure levels up to eleven with the Norden 901 Expedition version in February, 2023. While the stock Norden 901 offers front suspension travel of 220mm (8.66 inches) and rear suspension travel of 215mm (8.46 inches), the Expedition cranks both front and rear suspension travel up to 240mm (or 9.44 inches).

Ground clearance goes from 252mm (9.92 inches) on the Norden 901 to 270mm (10.62 inches) on the Expedition. What’s the price increase for the new Husqvarna hotness? The Expedition will set you back $15,799.

KTM 890 Adventure R

Engine: liquid-cooled, 889cc parallel twin

Price: $15,199

KTM packed a fully-adjustable WP XPLOR suspension into a middleweight adventure package, along with a host of rider aids, reworked bodywork and windscreen to improve rider comfort, a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS, and traction control.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5

Engine: liquid-cooled, 931cc triple

Price: TBA

The triple at the heart of the MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 makes a claimed 122 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, alongside 75.2 pound feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It gets an adjustable Sachs suspension front and rear. Suspension travel is 220mm (8.66 inches) up front, and 210mm (8.27 inches) in the rear. Ground clearance is 230mm (9.05 inches). Cross-spoked wheels that accommodate tubeless tires sit front and rear (21-inch up front and 18-inch in back).

Seat height is 850mm (33.46 inches), fuel capacity is 5.28 gallons, and dry weight is listed at 208 kilograms (458.56 pounds). It comes with a seven-inch TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, launch control, and eight levels of traction control.

Ducati DesertX

Engine: water-cooled, 937cc Testastretta 11-degree twin

Price: $18,295

The Testastretta engine that powers the DesertX makes a claimed 110 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 68 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes with a fully adjustable Kayaba suspension, and the rear monoshock has a remote preload adjuster. Wheels are cross-spoked and tubeless, with a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit in the rear. It also has 9.8 inches of ground clearance, a full suite of electronic rider aids, six ride modes, a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Standard seat height on the DesertX is 34.4 inches, but can be raised to 35 inches with the tall seat accessory, or lowered to 34.1 inches with the low seat accessory. If that’s not quite low enough, a low suspension kit is also available to bring the seat height down to 33.3 inches when combined with the low seat.

The fuel tank holds 5.54 gallons, and curb weight is listed as 492 pounds.

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Engine: liquid-cooled 1,037cc V-twin

Price: $15,199

The V-Strom 1050 comes equipped with a fully-adjustable and inverted front fork, along with a link-style shock absorber in the rear with preload adjustability. Ground clearance is 6.5 inches, and it rides on cast wheels with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch one in the rear. Fuel tank capacity is 5.3 gallons, seat height is 33.7 inches, and curb weight is 534 pounds.

Features include a five-inch, full color TFT display, a USB port, and Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, which includes cruise control, a bi-directional quickshifter, and Suzuki’s motion track brake system that can activate cornering ABS.

Bump up to the V-Strom 1050DE for ground clearance of 7.5 inches, which is paired with a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and a 17-inch one in the rear (note that the front takes a tube, while the rear remains tubeless). The 1050DE also gets a smaller windscreen that Suzuki says is designed to enhance visibility on dirt and gravel roads. It also gets a slightly wider, tapered aluminum handlebar. MSRP is $15,999 for this option.

For ultimate V-Strom 1050 capability, you can also get the 1050DE Adventure, which adds a new front fender, aluminum engine protection, an accessory bar, and Suzuki’s aluminum pannier set for an MSRP of $17,599.

Honda Africa Twin

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,084cc parallel twin

Price: $14,499

American Honda doesn’t officially list power figures, but Honda Europe claims 75 kilowatts (about 100.5 horsepower) at 7,500 rpm and 105 newton-meters (about 77.4 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm. In North America, Honda currently offers four variations of the Africa Twin: the base version, the Africa Twin DCT, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT (which starts at $18,099).

All DCT models feature Honda’s proprietary dual clutch automatic transmission. The Adventure Sports ES models add electronic suspension, adjustable windscreen, heated grips, bigger fuel tank, and so on. Apple Car Play and Android Auto come standard on the Africa Twin lineup. Fuel capacity is five gallons on the base Africa Twin, and 6.5 gallons on the Adventure Sports ES.

Suspension travel is 9.1 inches in front, and 8.7 inches in the back. The Africa Twin boasts a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. Seat height is 34.3 inches, or 33.5 inches in the low position. Curb weight ranges from 505 pounds for the base Africa Twin up to 529 pounds for the Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,158cc V4 Granturismo

Price: $29,995

The V4 Granturismo engine that lies at the heart of the Multistrada V4 Rally makes a claimed 170 horsepower at 10,750 rpm, alongside 89.24 pound-feet of torque at 8,750 rpm. It’s equipped with all the adventure touring bells and whistles that most riders could possibly want in 2023, from Ducati Skyhook DSS EVO suspension to spoked wheels with tubeless tires (19-inch up front and 17-inch in the rear), backlit handlebar switches, a 7.9-gallon fuel tank, front and rear radar with adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, a special off-road power mode that limits the power to 115 horsepower, and the list goes on.

Seat height is adjustable between 870 and 890mm (or 34.3 and 35 inches). Both tall and low accessory seat options are available as well, allowing taller riders to opt for a seat that can go between 34.9 and 35.6 inches, and shorter riders to go between 33.7 and 34.5 inches with low seat A, or 32.5 and 33.3 inches with low seat B. If that’s not quite low enough, short riders can also opt for a combination of low seat B with a low suspension kit, which accommodates a range between 31.7 and 32.5 inches.

The Multistrada V4 Rally comes with Ducati’s travel and radar package included as standard, which means you get the hard aluminum panniers, as well as a heated saddle and heated grips. Curb weight is 573 pounds.

Triumph Tiger 1200

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,160cc T-plane triple

Price: starting at $19,595

When Triumph reimagined its flagship adventure bike lineup, it clearly put a lot of thought into what it wanted to accomplish. The triple that powers the new Tiger 1200 range makes a claimed 148 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 95.8 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. The uneven firing order, Triumph says, improves power delivery and responsiveness low down in the rev range, as well as engagement and acceleration across the whole rev range.

Depending on which version of the Tiger 1200 you go for, you can opt for a more adventure-y experience, or a more sport touring-y experience. The Explorer bikes (GT and Rally) offer Triumph’s new Blind Spot Radar system, heated grips and seats, and a tire pressure monitoring system. All the 1200s get a Showa semi-active suspension, a seven-inch TFT dash, cornering traction control and a host of other rider aids, hill hold and shift assist (not available on GT), and more.

Seat height differs across the range, and is adjustable on each of the Tiger 1200s within a certain range. For the Rally Pro and Rally Explorer, the seat height range is adjustable between 875mm and 895mm (34.4 and 35.2 inches). However, an accessory low seat option can lower the seat by 20mm (approximately 0.78 inches). Curb weight of the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is 249 kilograms, or 548.9 pounds. Curb weight of the Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer is 261 kg, or 575.4 pounds. Tank capacity is 20 or 30 liters, depending on your choice of Tiger 1200.

Yamaha Super Ténéré ES

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,199cc parallel twin

Price: $16,299

Boasting a 270-degree crossplane crankshaft, Yamaha characterizes this bike as offering the benefits of a big thumper without the uncomfortable vibrations that could be associated with such a bike. It has an electronically adjustable suspension, ABS, adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat height, center stand, handlebar brush guards, and 7.5 inches of suspension travel front and rear.

Seat height ranges from 33.3 to 34.3 inches, depending on rider preference. Curb weight is 584 pounds, and that’s without luggage—which is of course available as an option.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,250cc V-twin

Price: $17,699

The Revolution Max 1250 engine at the heart of the Pan America makes a claimed 150 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 94 pound-feet of torque at 6,750 rpm. The front fork is fully adjustable, and the rear monoshock is semi-active. It rolls on a pair of cast aluminum wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. Standard features include cruise control, a 5.6-gallon fuel tank, and five ride modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus). A 6.8-inch full-color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity also comes standard.

Seat height is 32 inches, and ground clearance is 8.3 inches. Bump up to the Pan America 125 Special (MSRP starts at $20,399), and you can access Harley’s groundbreaking Adaptive Ride Height option, which lowers seat height when you’re at a stop, as well as a semi-active suspension for an optimized riding experience. Be aware that adaptive ride height is an option that’s available for an additional charge on the 1250 Special, and does not come standard. You can also choose laced wheels instead of cast wheels for another additional charge on the Special.

BMW R 1250 GS



Engine: air and liquid-cooled 1,254cc boxer twin

Price: $17,995

The R 1250 GS makes a claimed 136 horsepower at 7,750 rpm, along with 105 pound-feet of torque at 6,250 rpm. Suspension is BMW’s telelever design up front, along with a cast aluminum single-sided swingarm and BMW’s paralever setup in the rear. Preload and rebound damping adjustability is accessible in the rear via handwheel. Suspension travel is 7.5 inches up front and 7.9 inches in the rear. It rolls on a pair of cast aluminum wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro comes standard.

Seat height ranges between 33.5 and 34.3 inches, but a BMW lowered suspension option can drop it to between 31.5 and 32.3 inches for an additional charge. Curb weight is 549 pounds. Standard equipment includes a full-color TFT display with connectivity, dynamic traction control, three ride modes (eco, rain, and road), hill start control, and a USB charging socket.

Bump up to the R 1250 GS Adventure (MSRP starts at $20,345) for increased suspension travel (8.3 inches in front, 8.7 inches in the rear), as well as cross-spoke wheels (19-inch up front, 17-inch in the rear), seat height ranging between 35.0 and 35.8 inches, and a ginormous standard fuel tank that can hold up to 7.9 gallons (as compared to the standard 1250 GS amount of 5.2 gallons). Curb weight on the GS Adventure is 591 pounds.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure R

Engine: liquid-cooled, 1,301cc V-twin

Price: $20,299

The 1290 Super Adventure R remains one of KTM’s standard-bearers in 2023, and with good reason. The frame was reworked to improve cornering performance and improve that great planted feeling riders appreciate. At the same time, KTM also extended the swingarm just a tiny bit (15mm, to be precise), in order to improve tracking—especially when riding off-road.

It also features fancy new spoked wheels that can run tubeless tires, as well as a WP steering damper and fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension. A 6.1-gallon, three-part fuel tank also comes standard, as does a scratch-resistant 7-inch TFT display.

Energica Experia

Motor: liquid-cooled, permanent magnet assistance synchronous reluctance motor (PMASynRM), three phase with adaptive control inverter

Price: $23,750

Energica’s first-ever electric adventure bike, Experia, is also intended to be the first bike on a new platform for the Italian electric OEM. Continuous power is a claimed 80 horsepower at 7,000 rpm (peak is 100 hp at 7,500 rpm), and claimed torque can range between 85 and 664 pound-feet at the rear wheel.

Combined range is 160 miles on a single charge, and it packs a 22.5 kilowatt-hour lithium polymer battery. Using DC fast charging, Energica says it can reach 80 percent of a full charge in just 40 minutes.

The Experia rolls on a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum wheels, and has a Sachs fully adjustable front fork and a Sachs monoshock in the rear with adjustable rebound and preload. Bosch cornering ABS comes standard. Seat height is 33.3 inches, and curb weight is 573 pounds. The included hard top case and panniers boast a combined capacity of 112 liters of storage space.

Zero DSR/X

Motor: Z-Force 75-10X interior permanent magnet AC motor

Price: $24,495

Zero used its newest motor, the Z-Force 75-10X, to outfit its first-ever electric adventure bike. It makes a claimed 100 horsepower at 3,650 rpm and 166 pound-feet of peak torque. The DSR/X also boasts a combined range of 134 miles (if highway riding is at 55 mph), or 115 miles (if highway riding is at 70 mph). Zero also says it can achieve a one-hour charge time to 95 percent of a full state of charge if you use the optional 6-kilowatt rapid charger.

Suspension consists of a fully adjustable 47mm Showa Separate Function Cartridge Fork, as well as a fully adjustable Showa piggy-back reservoir shock in the rear. Front and rear suspension travel is 7.48 inches. It rides on a pair of cast wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear.

Standard seat height is 32.6 inches, but the optional low accessory seat can lower it to 31.7 inches, or the optional tall accessory seat can raise it to 34.1 inches. Curb weight is 544 pounds.