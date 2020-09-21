The Suzuki V-Strom is undoubtedly one of the most popular adventure bikes in the market today. Being loved the world over, the adventure-touring bike from the Japanese giant impresses with both its on and off-road prowess. That being said, the V-Strom is currently only available globally in two displacements: 650cc and 1,037cc. There does, however, exist a V-Strom 250 found in a few markets such as Australia, Asia, and some parts of Europe.

Interestingly however, Suzuki’s Chinese partner, Haojue, has developed an even smaller adventure bike. Recently, Haojue developed the DR300, a naked bike which is rumored to pave the way for a GSX-S300. Now delving into the adventure segment, the new bike features a 160cc engine. Bearing adventure bike styling, chances are this bike will indeed bear the V-Strom name.

Featuring very similar styling cues as its bigger siblings, the new bike features a large single front disc brake, a lofty windscreen, and a muscular gas tank. If indeed this bike makes a global debut, we can expect it to come equipped with ABS, and basic suspension devoid of any adjustability, save for preload outback, as is the case with bikes of this segment.

As far as mechanicals are concerned, chances are this baby V-Strom shares the same engine as other bikes in the Chinese market, namely the Haojue DR160S. With 162cc, this liquid cooled, fuel injected single-cylinder engine produces around 15 horsepower and 10 ft-lbs of torque. With these docile power figures, chances are this bike won’t even make it to the U.S., and will be designated for markets with smaller roads such as Asia. The bike could also stand a chance to play in the European market as a beginner option.