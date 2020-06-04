Did you miss out on buying your dream MV Agusta before the April 30, 2020 extended warranty deadline? If you did, you’re in luck. The folks from Schiranna just announced a brand-new extended warranty program, and it covers most purchases of new MV Agusta motorcycles through the end of June 2020.



If you buy a new MV Agusta through an official MV Agusta dealer, you’ll get a full four-year warranty at no extra charge. Typically, MV offers a three-year warranty on all its bikes, so the new “Ride 4 Long” program provides you with an entire extra year of coverage.



There are, of course, restrictions. Here’s a full list:

New MV Agusta motorcycles only, and they must be in stock at your official MV Agusta dealer

Excludes: the Rosso, Superveloce, and SCS ranges, as well as the Brutale 1000 RR

Not valid in New Zealand or Australia

Cannot be combined with any other current or future promotions

The good news is that it’s more than a 90-day warranty extension, which is nice, but it’s less nice that it only applies if you purchase certain bikes. If you planned to purchase a new Rush 1000, Brutale 800 RR, Dragster 800 RR, Dragster 800 RC, Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso, F3 675, and F3 800, you’re in luck. However, if your MV dreams were for something else, you’ll only get the standard three-year warranty with your purchase.



It’s still a lot more than many OEMs are doing, so we’re thinking of it as a bonus. If you already planned to get a new MV in the near future, it might just be enough to persuade you to do it during the month of June instead of pushing it off for a later date. Will it convince someone who wasn’t already thinking hard about getting a new MV to hop to it? That’s debatable.



Source: MV Agusta