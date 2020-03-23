Will 2020 be the year of the Falcon? Before you start tweeting at Anthony Mackie all at once, you should know we’re talking about the newest kid on the Cleveland Cycle Werks block. The dawn of 2020 may seem like it was an entire decade ago, but CCW has been working hard to keep excitement levels high for its planned March 2020 Falcon unveiling. In fact, at the very beginning of March, it released its first spec sheet for the project.

Now, the CCW Falcon 01 and Falcon BLK Founders Editions have finally been unveiled. Starting at an MSRP of $7,995 for the Falcon 01 (not including possible discounts listed on CCW’s site) and $14,995 for the Falcon BLK, both of these bikes can be customized to your specifications from the factory.

The main differences between the two current Falcons are that only 20 Falcon BLKs will ever be produced. These come with a dual battery pack capable of a claimed 160 mile range, Lumilor electroluminescent paint, optional Sphere brakes, special Falcon BLK wheel covers, limited edition CNC components, and additive manufactured body panels made from what CCW says is a low carbon footprint material.

Gallery: Cleveland CycleWerks Falcon Revealed

10 Photos

Meanwhile, the Falcon 01 comes with a single battery pack capable of an 80-mile range and doesn’t have all the BLK bells and whistles. Still, CCW says both are capable of a top speed of 85 mph, although presumably, your range will suffer if you hammer it for very long.

What do you think of this design now that it’s been unveiled? I appreciate its straightforward simplicity, but if I’m honest, I could do without the solid, pizza-pan wheels. One of CCW’s sketches from earlier in the design process featured some spoked wheels that might have been nicer, to my mind. Still, it’s just one opinion, and I’m sure you have plenty of your own.

One thing I’d be curious to know: are there any plans for some kind of pannier system or rear rack so you can carry stuff with you? Presumably, people riding this are going to want to commute on it. A backpack or messenger bag only goes so far, and not everyone likes to wear them on a bike in the first place.

Source: Cleveland CycleWerks