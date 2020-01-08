Royal Enfield just launched its first motorcycle design to comply with India’s April 2020 BS-VI emissions standard deadline. It’s the Classic 350, and it features dual-channel ABS, and also comes in two new colors for the new year.

The motorcycle manufacturer currently has plans to roll out other models in its lineup that comply with BS-VI regs, but so far, the Classic 350 is the only one out now.

The updated Classic 350 comes in your choice of Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Classic Black, Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, or Gunmetal Grey. Both the Stealth Black and Gunmetal Grey options come fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tires as standard.

Power figures haven’t been announced for this update, but according to the Economic Times, RE is promising “refined” performance on the new Classic 350 as compared to the previous one.

This updated version will start at Rs. 165,025 (or US $2311), and you can book one now at RE dealerships across India with just Rs. 10,000 (or US $140). It’s not clear how soon you’ll be able to take delivery of your new bike, should you book now.

Will any of the upcoming BS-VI-compliant models be called either the Sherpa or the Hunter? Also, will any of the existing 500cc models quietly be discontinued, as was rumored in 2019? Currently, we don’t know the answer to either of these questions, so we’ll simply have to wait and see what Royal Enfield rolls out as the motorcycle landscape changes to comply with those new emissions regs.

As of right now, Royal Enfield’s official website hasn’t been updated with the new information about the updated Classic 350, but surely that information will change soon to reflect the current updates. There’s no telling from the name whether that Gunmetal Grey color is matte, shiny or somewhere in between, and it’s probably asking too much, but a brushed finish on a gunmetal tank would be pretty gorgeous.

Sources: Economic Times of India, Royal Enfield