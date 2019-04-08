There are a few staples of a really good bucket list. For instance mine includes a stint on the Autobahn, a ride in the Australian outback, a trip around the Cabot Trail, and, of course, a visit to the Tail of the Dragon. To many riders, the Nürburgring is another German treasure that requires at least one visit in a lifetime. Sometimes, the opportunity presents itself but the circumstances aren’t quite right. What we say to that is go live your dreams, you beautiful animal!

The expression “spirit animal” gets tossed around a little too easily nowadays and while some people relate to inanimate objects (“Pizza is my spirit animal” right?) others like us relate to people like this guy.

This unicorn decided to tackle one of the world’s most famous race track armed with his modular helmet, his neon yellow reflective jacket, and a scooter (complete with wonky metal top case). When in Germany, there is no right or wrong way to take on the bends of the Nürburgring. Granted, tossing an Aprilia or a Ducati side to side in the Nürburg bends sounds a lot sexier. That’s also the kind of bike that will exacerbate any mistake you might make and increase your risks of crashing and ruining everyone’s fun if you don’t know what you’re doing.

So why not take a page out of that guy’s book and enjoy a slow-speed cruise around the ‘Ring. He’s keeping to the right with a flasher on, other drivers in a hurry go around him, and the guy’s just enjoying himself. Isn’t there a life lesson in there somewhere? What’s the point of being in a hurry anyway? It’s not like you’re going to set a new speed record anyway, so you might as well enjoy every mile of the experience. You go, buddy! We don’t know whether you’ve managed to complete your lap at 15 mph, but we’re rooting for you.