KTM X-Bow Just Built a $100,000 UTV And That's Not Even The Craziest Part

If you had the company behind the newly revived KTM X-Bow introducing a UTV on your Bingo card, congrats, you're better at predicting the future than I am. However, I don't think anyone could've called the absolute insanity that is the 2027 KTM X-Bow Arrow, as it's a side-by-side with specs that beggar belief and likely sounds bananas.

See, KTM X-Bow owners tend to be racing nutcases. And within the subset of the automotive population, there's an even more fervent fanbase who not only love racing cars, but they also love racing off-road. But that's beyond heightened within the X-Bow community, who likely do more serious racing than even the Miata bois and gurls.

So you get folks who not only want a track weapon like the X-Bow, but also want something more akin to the Rally Raid vehicles you see at Dakar, but no mere Can-Am or Polaris will do.

That insanity and want for an all-out sand-shredding demon, apparently, bore the Arrow. And as I scroll through the specs and parts KTM X-Bow used, I'm beginning to see why the company is asking $100,000 to start. Well, at least for the even wilder go-fast version Arrow.

The folks in Medina and Valcourt might want to start sketching a response up...

At the Arrow's heart—great name—is an Audi-sourced EA888 engine, which is a turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder. That's coupled to the brand's 7-speed dual-clutch, and sent to all four wheels or just the rear, as it's selectable. Horsepower, you ask? There will be two options, as those who select the standard Arrow will get 280 horsepower, while those who cop the Arrow Black Edition will get an eye-bulging 330 horsepower.

For reference, Kawasaki's supercharged Teryx H2 makes 250 horsepower, Can-Am's Maverick R makes 240 horsepower, and the current big dawg of the group, the Polaris RZR Pro R Boost, makes 275 horsepower. So even in the Arrow's lowest horsepower configuration, it's still the bee's knees. Yet, that 330 horsepower version is just absolute insanity, especially when you consider that X-Bow is targeting a dry weight of 2,425 pounds, which would likely be a wet weight of around 2,700 pounds.

A quick rant, because I'll go to my death stating this, but please, for the love of god, stop putting down the dry weight of machines. It means absolutely nothing, as you can't run it dry. Just put the freakin' wet weight and be done. It's like IBO speeds for new compound bows that use an arrow weight that literally no one uses just to cook speed metrics. Dry weight, like the IBO arrow, is meaningless.

The chassis for the Arrow is a welded tubular frame and was helped along thanks to the G Rally Team and the company's internal KTM X-Bow Lab Team. G Rally, if you don't know them, are some of the most winning off-road competitors out there. They know their shit. Speaking of...

It's got Reiger suspension front and rear. KW Reiger rally suspension on a damn UTV, folks! Sorry, the inner WRC nerd in me just lost his mind. Ground clearance is pegged at near-enough 17 inches, while the fully adjustable KW Reiger units are targeting 24 inches of travel from stop to stop. Active anti-roll bars are included in both models, as are aluminum skid plates. There's also a handbrake.

Hehehehehehehehehehehe.

KTM X-Bow Arrow Interior Photo by: KTM

The braking systems themselves, however, are slightly different, as KTM X-Bow says the standard model will get, um, standard brakes, while the Black Edition will get performance brakes. There's also a slight change-up in tires from model to model, with the standard snagging 35-inch Maxxis RAZR XTs, while the Black Edition gets 37s.

Drivers will also be able to select from a handful of drive modes (3 for standard, 4 for Black Edition), and both versions get electric power steering, and most of the same creature comforts. The Black Edition, however, gets a host of extra go-fast, take-name goodies, as well as some interior accoutrements to make life out on the sand all the nicer.

First and foremost, the Black Edition nets a "limited-slip differential on rear axle with disconnect system for fly-off handbrake," as well as "selectable 2WD/4WD with locking front & rear differential [and a] limited-slip differential on front axle." The standard Arrow only gets a standard spool differential on the rear axle, and a locking front limited-slip differential.

Likewise, the Black Edition gets a front windshield wiper, fully enclosed cabin, a premium sound system, additional lighting, a winch, beadlock rims, and a spare tire with rack. All of this, however, comes at a price, and that's the price.

What do you think?

According to KTM X-Bow, the standard Arrow will start at $59,800, which is pretty in line with the Can-Am, Kawasaki, and Polaris go-fast models. However, if you want to bump up to the limited-to-500-units Arrow Black Edition, then you're going to be shelling out $98,600 and woof, that's a pretty penny. But for the client who wants it all, the client that X-Bow already serves with the, well, X-Bow—y'all need a better name for the company—I doubt they'll bat an eye.

Now let me drive it.

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