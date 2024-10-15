Once every thousand years or so, a motorcycle that changes the game comes along. Each and every category of motorcycling has that one model that essentially defined it. Now, said model will vary depending on who you’re talking to. For some, the BMW GS is responsible for making the ADV segment what it is today.

Meanwhile, some will tell you that the Suzuki GSX-R shaped what modern-day sportbikes were to become.

In the naked bike segment, meanwhile, you could argue that KTM was responsible for making it what it is today. And it all started some 30 years ago with a supermoto-like naked motorcycle called the Duke. So to celebrate this milestone, KTM’s holding a Duke exhibition at the KTM Motohall in Austria, one that goes deep into the roots and history of what could very well be the most iconic motorcycle model out there.

For many riders—myself included—the KTM Duke played a very important role. The Duke, in its 200cc iteration, was my very first real motorcycle, and one I purchased several years ago in a bid to free myself from the clutches of Metro Manila traffic. Little did I know that this pint-sized hooligan machine would quite literally change my life.

KTM The KTM 200 Duke was my first street bike, and one I used as a daily commuter for several years.

Needless to say, getting into motorcycles was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. And yes, I have the KTM Duke to thank for that. In fact, I was so enthralled with the Duke platform that a few years later, I bought myself another one, albeit in its bigger, zippier 390 flavor.

RideApart's boss Jonathon Klein remembers his time with a 1290 Super Duke R extremely fondly, so much so he still scrolls bike listings on a weekly basis for one. "I just remember hitting the highway after picking it up for a test and, well, without disclosing the speed, it might've pulled a wheelie in fourth. Plus, it remains the only motorcycle my wife actually likes to be a backpack on... Excuse me while I check Marketplace."

And it’s precisely these tiny stories—the way these bikes have touched lives—that add so much meaning to the KTM Duke.

The 30 Years of Duke exhibit will showcase the entire history of the model range, and opened its doors on October 12, a date that just so happens to be my birthday, too. Pretty cool, if you ask me.

The showcase will feature 15 motorcycles, all of which are Dukes, and all of which are different generations and iterations of the motard-inspired naked bike. It’ll certainly be a treat for any motorcycle enthusiast, and definitely a must-see for anyone visiting KTM’s hometown of Mattighofen.