We've now had a few days to breathe, take the news in, and contemplate logically—and be more level-headed—on the topic of KTM dropping its new automated manual transmission, or AMT if you're in a rush for time. But apparently, everyone's still having a fit over it, so I guess I have to write this.

Folks, the AMT is good, actually.

Now I can already hear the internet warriors at the gate and in our comments section—please and like and subscribe—but their cries over KTM introducing what amounts to an automatic transmission on a motorcycle, and how it ruins the brand, or the feeling of motorcycling, or countless other breathless claims over death of the soul, is honestly just nonsense.

And not only is it nonsense in respect of the general feelings from above, all of which you can read through on Reddit or KTM forums. But also the fact that its introduction allows folks who might not be able to use a clutch the possibility of riding, while also reducing the chance of increasing the number of motorcyclists on the road.

It's a win/win and I can't understand why more people can't understand that?

First, let's just get this out of the way. KTM isn't forcing you to buy an AMT. It's not standard, nor is it required tech for any of the brand's motorcycles. You aren't going to walk into a KTM dealership where a salesperson jumps you, sticks a knife up to your ribs, and makes you sign your life away for an AMT-equipped motorcycle. At least, I didn't read that part in KTM's press release.

So the idea of being made to buy one is just ridiculous. You have the choice between the AMT and a standard sequential. And for those bemoaning that "It all starts this way," yeah, it does. But the only reason why manuals have become extinct for cars is because everyone decided that automatics were better and they used their dollars to keep buying those over manuals. I guess the lesson is, if you don't want only automatics, buy more manuals?

That seems easy enough, right?

But more than that, decrying the "sacrilege that is the AMT" reduces the option for people with disabilities to continue enjoying motorcycles. Not everyone is able-bodied like you or I. Not everyone can operate a clutch and shifter. And offering an automatic seems like good business when more and more folks are potentially aging out of motorcycling altogether because of that fact.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Likewise, having motorcycles with an automatic could allow more people to learn how to ride. Or for those who've been riding for decades to learn new skills. And that's something I'm absolutely bullish on myself.

Now, I didn't grow up with a dirt bike between my legs. I didn't have Pol Tarres as a dad. I bought my first bike when I was 17 while my parents were on vacation. It was a street bike and, for a very long time, I only rode street. Only within the last decade have I gotten into riding dirt. But even in that time, I don't think my skills really progressed. That is until I had a few EV dirt demons sent my way, as well as a Honda Africa Twin complete with an auto box.

See, some of the hardest things to understand when riding off-road are body position and throttle and brake control. But if you get those down, you're pretty much golden. Yet, when you have a traditional manual motorcycle, even if it's the best around for off-road, you're still competing with a clutch and shifter that you also have to navigate. Do I think they're useful tools while off-roading? Yes. But they also can get in the way with just the basics of learning those skills I mentioned above.

RideApart.com

And by using those automatic motorcycles, I truly believe I've progressed far more, and far faster, than I would have had I just been thrown onto a regular KTM 1290 Super Adventure R. I didn't have to worry about stalling it. I didn't have to worry about releasing the clutch at the wrong time. I didn't have to worry about how much slip I needed to give it by dumping the clutch.

I could just focus on my body, my lines, and my braking points.

What's more is that using an automatic as I have, I didn't forget how to use a clutch. I haven't stopped riding standard motorcycles. No, I've used that time to just better my skills and without tooting my own horn that much, I think I'm a far better rider than I would've been without having those experiences.

Plus, you can still control the KTM AMT with a foot lever if you so choose. So again, what's all the fuss about?

I do, however, understand everyone's concern about KTM's recent, er, lackluster reliability and how it took years of public outcry for it to address its camshaft issue. Yes, this is another part to go wrong. But the vast majority of the online discourse I've seen has been centered around just its very existence.

Hopefully, I've explained it slightly better than other publications, but when you're consuming this information, maybe ask yourself "Am I the intended audience for this thing?" Most of us probably aren't. But maybe someone else is. Just remember your experience might not be everyone else's experience and there's always something you could potentially take away from these introductions, i.e. learning to ride better off-road.