Suzuki gave Hayabusa fans something special this year, for the model's 25th anniversary, in the form of a Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black limited edition anniversary bike. It wasn't over the top, but there were plenty of special v-shaped decals, gold parts, Hayabusa kanji logos, and a pretty cool glass enamel emblem on the fuel tank.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that you'll get your hands on an anniversary edition now or even see one, as just 300 units were made. If you missed the boat, there's another chance to get your hands on Hayabusa with a cool colorway in 2025.

Suzuki just launched an all-new Metallic Mat Steel Green / Glass Sparkle Black colorway for the 2025 Hayabusa lineup in Europe, and it's giving me some serious Green Goblin, and not just the color. If you forget the shape of the Green Goblins mask, check it out and compare it to the Hayabusa.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

I reckon if Suzuki decided to include purple accents with this paint job it'd be verging on copyright infringement. OK, maybe not, as the shade of green is a bit off. But it wouldn't take much to turn this colorway into a Green Goblin special edition Hayabusa, and I'd be all for that. The automaker could even team up with HJC and feature this RPHA 11.

In case you think I'm throwing shade at the Hayabusa, know that I'm not. I think this is the best colorway of all three options for 2025. Keep in mind that the Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Mat Titanium Silver and Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue are also pretty slick color schemes.

Based on the 2024 lineup of Hayabusa colorways in Europe and the US, matte green units should also hit dealerships in the US. Let us know what you think of the new paint job in the comments, if it reminds you of the Green Goblin, and whether you're eyeballing one for your garage in 2025.