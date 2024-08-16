If you're at all interested in supercharged performance motorcycles, then chances are excellent you've heard of TTS Performance. It's a shop located in the UK, and which specializes in supercharging both sportbikes and cruisers, so there's a little something for most performance-oriented riders.

Even if you don't know TTS Performance by name, you've probably seen videos of the shop's stonkingly mad 372-horsepower SuperBusa in action by now.

While that bike belongs to the shop, and serves as a potent demonstration of the type of work that the team does, it also builds custom supercharged solutions for its customers. Most recently, it's created this absolutely mad Suzuki Hayabusa for one customer, who you may already have guessed from the video is a bodybuilder.

This particular build involved loads of carbon fiber, which the owner wanted to help break up some of the white bodywork and make it look a bit more stealthy and deadly. It's not about chrome here; instead, it's about deadly, usable power.

The TTS solution here involves 20 pounds of boost, and the dyno results (which we get to see in the video) show about 400 horsepower and over 200 pound-feet of torque. More impressively, the torque line ramps up to over 200 pound-feet around 6,000 rpm, and then it just stays solid at full power right up to the bike's redline. Can you say 'two-wheeled freight train'?

The sound is also fittingly wicked, though I'll note here that we don't get to hear or see it opened up all the way in anger in this video. There's a dyno test, as well as some running at parking lot speeds just to experience what it's like; no drag strip action here.

There's also some discussion about getting reacquainted with where the power hits in relation to how open the throttle is. Also, the fact that it's important to understand that fact prior to trying to pass other cars in traffic to avoid accidentally launching into the back of anyone with an unanticipated power boost.

It's not clear at this point if we'll get to see (or hear) this bike in anger in the future, but here's hoping.