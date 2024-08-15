The Quickshift

The Watersports Car company launched a new machine

The "Model Series H-D" is a 250 HP jet bike, it looks like a Harley-Davidson

Plenty of extra features, including a supercharger, sound system, and custom exhaust

Oh, come on, where would we be without Florida and its Floridians? I know lots of people like to throw shade at the antics that go down in the Sunshine State, but the inhabitants seem to take said shade and transform it into content that I love to watch. Whether it's a jumped-up Sur Ron running over an alligator-infested lake or a supercar-style jet ski, Floridians are out there tearing it up.

Watersport Car just released another perfectly outlandish jet ski, but instead of the usual sports car-style body that the company is known for, it fitted this model with a Harley-style top.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Now, Harleys aren't usually known for their spritely performance, but this isn't a Harley, it's a supercharged 250-horsepower jet ski, and it rips. As for how it handles, that's something I can't determine from the reels posted on Watersport Car's Instagram page. But it looks hella comfy and has a few trick extras too.

Apart from a supercharged engine that'll give you an eargasm when blowing water out of the system on land, the "Model Series-HD" features a sound system, custom exhaust, and a headlight and taillight. The 3-seater is also available with a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated Yamaha engine, which puts out 200 hp, and prices start at $27,000.

I've ridden the fastest personal watercraft (PWC) on the planet, and it took everything I had just to stay onboard through the turns, but for a semi-sporty, semi-leisurely rip down Florida's coastline, I'd be happy to give the Model Series-HD a shot—hint, hint Watersports Car.

Am I alone in my love for the wild antics that come from Florida? I want to hear your thoughts about the Model Series-HD and your favorite tale from the Sunshine State.