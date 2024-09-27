It finally happened, you guys. Two years after Honda first introduced the Dax in Europe, it's finally headed to the US, at long last. Pinch me. Is this real life?

To be totally fair, I spent more than a few minutes thinking it had already happened, but that's probably because we found the California Air Resources Board filing about the upcoming Dax back in June.

Anyway, now that it's September, American Honda just made the official announcement that every minimoto fan from sea to shining sea has been wanting to hear.

And to sweeten the deal, one of the available colors that's coming to the US is that gorgeous, deeply saturated blue that Honda introduced on the Dax overseas at the end of 2023. I know the Tamiya Dax was a Bangkok Motor Show bike, but I'm definitely not not open to the idea of someone making appropriately-sized decals so you can make your own tribute bike.

The Dax is finally coming to a home where the buffalo roam, and I couldn't be more pleased. Though if we're finally making all my Dax-y dreams come true, I'll just have to put it out there that I hope American Honda is also planning to bring the merch for the Dax stateside.

That adorable Dax logo needs to go on shirts, stickers, hats, patches, bags, and enamel pins, like, yesterday. And as many commas as I put in that last sentence, that's at least as many different colors that they need to offer for said merch.

While we're shooting pie-in-the-sky dreams for Dax merch, you know what else would be cool? Remember all those fantastic Dax limited editions that Thai Honda has released for the Thai market? I know I've shown you at least one or two over the past couple of years. Here's a refresher.

How Dax makes all of us feel, and Honda knows it.

If we can't have these paint and graphic schemes in our market, can we at least get these designs on shirts? Some really nicely designed, retro-looking shirts that suit the Dax aesthetic would be great. Honda could really just take my money right now.

(Breathe, Janaki. Breathe.)

OK, now that I've gotten that out of my system, here are all the pertinent details for the US release.

We're FINALLY getting the Honda Dax 125 as a 2025 model, in two colors: Pearl Glittering Blue and Pearl Gray. It should roll out into US Honda dealerships in October, which is less than a week away as I write this. Honestly, thanks for the early treat in our Halloween candy bucket this year, Honda!

The US MSRP for the diminutive, delightful Dax is $4,199. In the grand Honda miniMoto pricing scheme of things, that puts the Dax right between the Trail 125 and the Monkey ABS in terms of pricing. The Navi, Grom, and Super Cub C125 ABS are all available for less money, if pricing is a concern. But in terms of style, all of the options listed here are quite different.