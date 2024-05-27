If you think that blacked out bikes always look mean by definition, then I cordially invite you to think again. Just look at the Honda Dax 125 in its new Pearl Shining Black colorway, which will roll into Honda's Japanese dealerships in August 2024.

Does it look mean to you? I didn't think so.

In fact, according to Honda, one cool thing about this particular colorway is that it changes depending on how close you are when you look at it. As you get closer, you'll notice more of a sparkle to it, especially in bright sunlight.

While I can't personally speak to that experience (yet), I've certainly seen that effect with other bikes. If that description is to be believed, I very much look forward to seeing this one in the wild.

Or I would if we got it in the US, but unfortunately for me, the Dax 125 is still only available in Europe and Asia. Boo, Honda.

Honda Dax 125 Gets New Accessories In 2024, Too

Maybe it's because the US doesn't take tiny bikes like the Dax seriously enough. Or motorcycles in general, really? While the other minimotos in Honda's stable are extremely popular in the US market, we aren't exactly known as a moto-dependent culture.

Sure, there are some of us weirdos who like to do as much as possible on our bikes. You know, using them for errands, commuting, fun, and anything else we can think of. But a lot of folks simply use them every once in a while, for leisure. Not as reliable, simple everyday transportation for ourselves and maybe even our families.

If you're the type of rider who wants to go out and do things with your Dax 125, though, then you'll appreciate the handful of new OEM accessories that Honda also announced in Japan, at the same time it introduced this new shade of black for the Dax 125.

There's a new clock and gear position meter, which is round and tiny to match the aesthetic of the round gauge found on the dash of the Dax. There's also a USB C socket, a soft black saddlebag, and a chrome rear carrier. Other items available directly from Honda include an immobilizer and even a set of heated grips. (If I had one, I'd be all over those heated grips!)

MSRP for these items is currently listed by Honda Japan as ranging from ¥ 3,300 (about US $21 at the time of writing) to ¥ 24,420 (about US $155.65) for the clock and gear position meter.

All prices include Japan's 10 percent consumption tax.

The new Dax color and accessories should be available in Honda's Japanese locations on August 22, 2024. It's not yet clear when or if the new color and accessories will roll out in other markets, but it seems like a safe bet that they will. At least, those markets where the Dax 125 is already sold.

Come on, Honda, bring it to the US! Pretty please?