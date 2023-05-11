Check Out Daytona's New Accessory Line For The Honda Dax 125

In March 2022, Honda unveiled the revised Dax 125, a mini-moto with a charming design. As it would turn out, the little two-wheeler would prove to be quite a versatile mini-moto, as it gained quite a lot of popularity in Europe, as well as in its home country of Japan. Now, modifying bikes is something that's very much embedded in Japanese culture, and it doesn't really matter what kind of bike it is.

Unsurprisingly, the little Dax 125 has become the subject of many custom builders' creations. A number of aftermarket specialists have also begun rolling out new accessories designed specifically for this rugged mini-moto. One such brand is Daytona, a Japanese aftermarket specialist with a wide range of products ranging from accessories, to performance-oriented upgrades. It recently released a wide assortment of aftermarket goodies for the Honda Dax, all of which designed to configure the little two-wheeler any which way you please. Let's take a closer look.

To start with, Daytona offers a range of luggage racks and bags for the Honda Dax 125, making it suitable as either a daily commuter or a pint-sized tourer. A double-anodized rear luggage rack allows you to mount all sorts of luggage, such as top cases, soft bags, or anything you can securely strap onto the rack. The brand also released a range of saddle bags under the Henry Begins brand, consisting of various soft panniers and saddlebags, all of which compatible with the Dax 125.

Complementing the added cargo capabilities, Daytona has also released the Windshield RS windscreen. Apart from deflecting some wind away from the rider's chest, it also completes the mini-tourer aesthetic provided by the luggage rack and saddlebags. Speaking of aesthetics, Daytona also has a new billet aluminum filler cap and rear master cylinder cap. Finished with double-anodizing, they give the bike a custom albeit subtle touch of elegance. Last but not least, Daytona's new Velona tachometer is a plug and play system that lets riders of the Dax see their revs – a nifty feature pretty much found in most other bikes.