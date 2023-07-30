The Honda Dax 125 is probably one of the quirkiest bikes you can get right now, and Yoshimura has just the right pipe for the bike, its new GP Magnum Cyclone.

Accessory makers and more have thrown their hats into the ring for the little 125cc motorcycle. Now, however, we have another treat from Yoshimura Japan. The Dax 125 features a road-oriented style. Standard tires, a 125cc single-cylinder engine, and also a high-mount exhaust? Honda decided to mount the pipe high, so Yoshimura did the same.

Installed on the same mounting points as the stock exhaust, the Yoshimura GP Magnum Cyclone has a polished finish and is made out of stainless steel from the header to the mid pipe. The muffler can be made out of stainless steel, though a carbon version of the end can is also available. This is also the second system from the Japanese exhaust maker for the little Dax.

In terms of weight savings, the exhaust sheds a good 2.3 to 2.6 kilograms (about 5.0 to 5.7 pounds) depending on what the muffler is made out of.

Apart from the weight savings, you can expect a slight bump in performance, at least according to Young Machine’s article. More throttle response and more top speed can be expected being a Yoshimura product and the brand's attention to performance.

As usual from Yoshimura, the finish of the exhaust look good, the welds look precise, and the materials are a choice. You can expect minimal overhang on the side, a well-positioned head shield on the mid-pipe, and also a muffler that is available in several materials and finishes.

Yoshimura offers up to four types of materials for its muffler. Stainless steel, satin stainless steel, carbon, and also blued titanium.

As for the price, Yoshimura in Japan prices this kit between 57,200 to 70,400 JPY, or about $405 to about $500 USD.