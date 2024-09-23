Lightweight naked bikes and supermotos just have to be the most fun anyone can have with an on-road motorcycle. They’re light, have bucket loads of torque, and are tons of fun to ride—what’s not to love, right?

Perhaps this is why boutique British bike maker CCM thought it would be a good idea to venture into the motard segment with its newest model: the Street Moto. As its name suggests, the Street Moto is, well, a street moto. It gets a lightweight chassis, a punchy engine, and rolls on street-focused rubber. Of course, in true CCM fashion, it boasts retro-inspired styling and a minimalist look that gives it a very custom-built aesthetic.

And also in true CCM fashion, the Street Moto costs quite a pretty penny. The base model, for starters, carries a sticker price of £9,995, or about $13,000 USD. Meanwhile, the top-tier R version can be yours for £11,495, or about $15,200 USD. Ouch.

But what exactly are you paying for? Well, it surely isn’t performance. And it isn’t tech, either. Surely, bikes like the Ducati Hypermotard 698 and KTM 690 SMC R pack way more performance and tech all while being priced within the same ballpark as the CCM Street Moto.

CCM You just know this thing's tons of fun to ride just by looking at it.

Instead, what you’re getting with the CCM Street Moto is essentially a fashion statement—a flex on your riding buddies that you’re rocking a hand-crafted, limited-edition machine that’s unlike anything else on the road.

Things are made even more special if you fork up the dough for the Street Moto R. It’s set up to turn even more heads with its under-seat exhaust system with a titanium muffler, exposed carbon fiber components, and a carbon fiber belly pan.

CCM The CCM Street Moto R gets a swanky under-seat exhaust with a titanium silencer.

Exorbitant price tag and fancy components aside, the CCM Street Moto and Street Moto R look like tons of fun to ride. And their spec sheets would indeed suggest this to be true. How does 55 horsepower and 43 pound-feet of torque sound to you? It’s powered by the same 600cc thumper mated to a six-speed gearbox we see in other CCM models.

But even better still, the Street Moto R tips the scales at a claimed 306 pounds with a full tank of gas. This all sounds like the perfect recipe for dank wheelies, sick drifts, and generally hooligan behavior on the road.

So yeah, this thing looks like a bike you’d definitely want to try stupid shit on, but only if you have pockets deep enough to shoulder the cost. And so I don’t know about you, but I’ll probably stick to my clapped out dual-sport should I ever feel the itch to live out my stunt rider fantasies.