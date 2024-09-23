Few small-displacement sportbikes have stirred up as much hype as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R in recent memory. As it would turn out, folks missed the good old days of small-displacement machines sporting high-revving four-cylinder engines.
And while the ZX-25R is by no means a lightning-fast machine, there’s no denying that it’s tons of fun zipping at 14,000 rpm all within the speed limit.
Unfortunately for enthusiasts in the US and Europe, the Ninja ZX-25R is available exclusively in Japan, Indonesia, and other neighboring Asian countries. Folks over in the US will have to settle for the Ninja ZX-4RR, which quite frankly, is better suited overall to handle the wide sprawling roads and miles upon miles of interstate.
But going back to the ZX-25R for a bit, Kawasaki has just released the 2025 iteration of both the 25R and 25RR in Indonesia. And it should come as a surprise to nobody that all the bikes get for the 2025 model year are new colors and graphics. But hey, we can’t really blame Team Green, the ZX-25R in and of itself is already quite the novelty.
Plus, what can you really do to improve a bike like this even further?
Gallery: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, ZX-25R SE, and ZX-25RR
Said colors consist of Metallic Spark Black for the base ZX-25R, as well as a Metallic Matte Gray / Metallic Flat Spark Black for the ZX-25R SE. Both colors will surely appeal to those looking for a more subtle and subdued look—something that’s very befitting of the Ninja name. Meanwhile, the ZX-25RR, touted as the sportiest of the bunch, gets an apt Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired Lime Green livery.
So, what sets the three models apart? Well, the base ZX-25R is exactly that: a base model. And so it misses out on features like ABS and a quickshifter. It does, however, come equipped with the bare essentials such as a slipper clutch, power modes, and traction control. The ZX-25R SE, meanwhile, one-ups the base model with a quickshifter and ABS as standard, as well as all the other features found on the standard 25R.
But it should go without saying that the ZX-25RR is where the fun’s at, and that’s obviously because it has another R at the end of its name. Apart from getting all the bells and whistles found on the SE, the ZX-25RR also boasts fully adjustable suspension and of course, a WSBK-inspired livery that’s sure to turn heads as you zoom through a residential area at 15,000 rpm all while staying within the speed limit.
Source: Kawasaki