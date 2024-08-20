The Quickshift

The Kawasaki Versys is a long-standing name in Team Green’s stable, but it seems like its long overdue for an update.

This is what seems to be happening, as Kawasaki’s working on a new Versys 1100, at least according to homologation documents in Australia.

The slightly bigger engine could soon make its way to more models such as the Ninja 1000 SX.

The Kawasaki Versys has been a mainstay in Team Green’s stable for almost two decades now, and it’s easy to see why. It’s by no means the flashiest, sportiest, or most performance-oriented bike out there, but its charm lies in its versatility. I mean, it’s exactly where its name, “Versys,” came from.

Indeed, having quite a bit of experience with this bike, both in its 650 and 1000 configurations, I can say that it is a jack of all trades, master of none type deal. But hey, for folks who want a little bit of everything, it just might be the perfect bike for the job.

With that being said, it seems that an update to the Versys is on the horizon, and I’d say that it’s long overdue, since both the Versys 650 and Versys 1000 have been using engines that are at least two decades old in terms of architecture, and it's safe to say that bikes like the Suzuki V-Strom and Yamaha Tenere have long since left the Versys in the dust.

The upcoming updates to Kawasaki’s Versys adventure-tourer come to us all the way from the Land Down Under, where homologation documents highlight a new Versys 1100 S model designated KLZ1100B. For reference, the existing Versys 1000 has a model code KLZ1000B. Furthermore, the S trim level in Kawasaki’s model range usually points to a mid-tier trim option, usually in between the base model and the top-level SE model.

If we take a look at the Kawasaki Versys 1000 in the global market, we’ll notice that it’s offered in quite a few trim options in several markets. And while the Versys is sold only in the premium SE LT variant in the US, in markets in Europe, Asia, and Australia, enthusiasts have quite a lot of models to choose from, ranging from the base model, to the mid-tier S model, all the way up to the SE model with electronic suspension.

With all that being said, it doesn’t appear that the new Versys 1100 will be much different from the existing Versys. So yes, expect a road-focused setup with 17-inch front and rear wheels. Expect a liter-class four-cylinder engine with a slight bump in displacement, and hopefully, a substantial bump in power, too.

To add to all this, a new engine in the Versys 1100 could also point to updates to the rest of Kawasaki’s 1,000cc lineup. It’s more than likely that in the near future, the Ninja 1000 SX will receive an updated engine, too. Perhaps Kawasaki’s Z1000 would make a comeback as the Z1100, as well.

It’ll definitely be a welcome update for Team Green fans, as liter-class offerings from other Japanese manufacturers—such as the Yamaha MT-10 SP and Suzuki GSX-S1000GX—are proving to be potent and capable machines.

Unfortunately, it seems that an off-road-focused adventure bike bearing Team Green stripes isn’t upon us, at least not yet. It’s a shame, really, as bikes like the V-Strom 800DE, Tenere 700, and XL750 Transalp have been doing really well in recent years. And so it’s clear that Kawasaki’s missing out on one of the most lucrative segments in the industry.

But what do you think? Is Kawasaki’s 1,000cc range of motorcycles long overdue for an update? Will sticking a bigger engine into the Versys 1000 make it more attractive to you, or would you prefer Kawasaki go down in displacement and up in off-road capability? Let us know in the comments.