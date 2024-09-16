It goes without saying that all motorcycles have their own purpose. And it’s in the manufacturer’s best interest to let us, its prospective clientele, know exactly what a bike is for.

For example, KTM has always marketed its bikes as stunt-ready hooligan machines ready for both on- and off-road adventures. Ducati’s always been about cutting-edge performance and tech. You get the drill.

But there are times wherein manufacturers go absolutely crazy, and show their bikes doing stuff that they really have no business doing. Case in point: this oddly satisfying ad from Indian EV motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette.

We’ve talked a whole bunch about Ultraviolette in the past, and the company has made it pretty darn clear that it wants to be a visionary in the EV motorcycle space. I mean, just look at the F77, a sporty, futuristic electric motorcycle that’s filled to the brim with tech. We’ve seen it rip up the race track in the past, and to be honest, it looked perfectly at home doing so.

But in Ultraviolette’s latest video, we see the F77 shredding it off-road, kicking up dirt and mud, and even tackling some river crossings where it gets completely submerged—definitely not demure, and by no means cutesy.

The F77 looks perfectly at home shredding up the race track, but off-road? Not so much.

It’s obvious that this video is one massive flex for Ultraviolette, showcasing just how robust and capable the F77 is. After all, it’s a half-faired sportbike with a relatively aggressive seating position, and it’s clear that the guy piloting this thing off-road knew what he was doing. It was also clear that the F77 is by no means an off-road vehicle—even if you slap on a set of knobby tires.

At the end of the day, the stunt Ultraviolette pulled with the F77 is pretty cool, and a pretty bold statement to say the least.

I’ve long been interested in this particular bike, as I see it as a breath of fresh air in the EV motorcycle scene, particularly here in Asia, where it’s dominated by small-capacity scooters, utility bikes, and commuters. And the fact that Ultraviolette is brave enough to showcase the F77 in an environment where it, quite frankly, has no business being in, speaks volumes about just how much it believes in its product.

And perhaps the biggest takeaway I have from Ultraviolette’s latest video is that it should probably make a scrambler or adventure bike. If it’s able to retain a similar price point as the F77, then it’ll surely change the entry-level electric motorcycle game. For reference, the F77 platform makes similar power as Can-Am’s recently released Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles, all while claiming up to three times the range, and retailing for a third of the price. Pretty crazy, right?

Now I’m not gonna assume that this means that Ultraviolette is actually encouraging F77 owners to shred their bikes off-road and completely submerge them underwater, but I’m willing to bet that it’s only a matter of time until we see some F77 riders do some crazy shit aboard their bikes.

And only then will we really see if this futuristic electric motorcycle is as robust as they claim it to be.