GoPro has had a tough time lately.

In the past, the company enjoyed massive success as it was the one-and-only action camera in the business that could actually survive the pitfalls—and literal falls—of action sports. But after years of stagnation, issues revolving around lackluster heat dissipation, and ever-increasing prices, GoPro suddenly had competition.

Companies like Insta360 and DJI leaped onto the flailing company and, in successive years, have taken more and more of its old clientele with new and innovative products. So it was clear that GoPro had to do something to stop the hemorrhaging, which is why the company went hard with both the new Hero13 Black, and a cheaper, lighter, more adaptable Hero designed to once again capture the masses' dope shit.

And from our eyes, the company might've just done that.

While we're going to talk about GoPro's new flagship Hero13 Black, I think the more important product of the two is the new Hero, as the action camera is a back-to-basics product with a back-to-basics price. With an MSRP of $199, you can clearly see that GoPro wants this as its volume seller, but doesn't exactly skimp on features.

Indeed, you still get a touchscreen, 4k recording, the rugged capability that GoPro is known for, and a product that's wrapped in an incredibly lightweight package so you can stick it just about anywhere.

Though in recent years GoPro and its competition have vied for who has the best of the best in the smallest package, what made GoPro GoPro is a camera like this. Yes, it's cool to have 8k video recording, image stabilization, big batteries, and all the bells and whistles you'd ever think of. But the original GoPro was basic and just let anyone and everyone get out onto the trails, into the snow, or surf the waves without having to invest nearly $1,000 on a camera.

The original GoPro democratized video capturing. And that's what this Hero feels like it's primed to do.

As for the Hero13 Black, well, it has all the bells and whistles. According to the company, it comes with "magnetic latch mounting, gps, extended power capabilities and four swappable HB-series lens options with auto detection to provide ideal settings for capturing: ultra-wide pOVov, macro with variable focus, anamorphic cinematography and smart motion blur with ND filters."

There's also a 13-times slow-motion burst option that lets you record up to "400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video." GoPro further upgraded the battery, gave the Hero13 Black faster WiFi, new audio tuning, professional-level hybrid log gamma controls, and GPS to record speed, track functions, and more.

There are two Hero13s to choose from, too, with a standard Hero13 priced at $399, and a creator package that comes with a Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod for $599. The lenses, however, cost extra, ranging from $69 for the ND filters to $129 for either the Macro and Anamorphic lenses.

Speaking ahead of the launch, GoPro's founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said, "This year's two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community. HERO13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that HERO13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. And then there's HERO, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality."

But I'm interested to hear everyone's thoughts on GoPro's current state? Do these cameras move the needle enough to reclaim some of its lost territory from Insta360 and DJI? Or is this more of the same? Will they be enough? Let me know in the comments below.