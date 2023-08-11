DJI’s New Osmo Action 4 Is Ready To Document Your Most Thrilling Rides

If you’re one who likes keeping track of your rides with lots of photos and videos, then you’re going to want to check this out. DJI, a popular manufacturer of drones and action cameras, has just launched the newest version of the Osmo called the Action 4. It offers a robust, waterproof, and user-friendly design that allows you to easily capture your most exciting adventures. Let’s take a closer look.

For starters, DJI has equipped the new Osmo Action 4 with a larger 1x1.3-inch image sensor, allowing for “exceptional detail even in low light.” This makes it handy for riders who wish to document their rides long before the sun has risen, or well after it’s set. To capture the mood of the environment you’re riding in, DJI has incorporated a powerful color temperature sensor which is said to provide true-to-life color tones, regardless of the scenery. Like before, the Osmo Action 4 can record in 4K, and at a maximum of 120 frames per second.

If you choose to mount the action cam on a fixed point on your motorcycle, DJI’s new Osmo Action 4 gets a 360-degree HorizonSteady mode which does an excellent job of stabilizing footage, even more so than standard stabilization technology. According to DJI, the HorizonSteady feature can offer tilt correction of up to 45 degrees, so your POV footage of you carving the canyons will look as steady as if you were flying through the road. Of course, you can toggle through different stabilization modes if you prefer a more raw and engaging take.

On the hardware side of the equation, the Osmo Action 4 gets a magnetic quick-release design allowing users to quickly switch between setups. There’s also a Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame that allows you to quickly switch between landscape and portrait filming, without the need for cropping when post-processing. Furthermore, durability and reliability is guaranteed by dual water-stain resistant touch screens allowing you to toggle the display even in the wet. Speaking of water, the camera can be submerged in depths up to 18 meters without a case, so you can take it with you on your trips to the beach.

Other techie features include SnapShot, allowing you to access frequently used settings with the push of a button. Furthermore the camera also gets Wi-Fi live-streaming, and is capable of connecting to your mobile hotspot. This means you can live-stream your hot laps around the track for your friends to see, or simply take your audience along for a virtual ride on your long-distance adventures.

According to DJI, the Osmo Action 4’s battery lets you film for over 2.5 hours, depending on some variables such as chosen setting and ambient temperature. Nevertheless, should you need to charge the battery, 18 minutes is all it takes to juice it up from dead to 80 percent – about the same amount of time you’d need for a quick bathroom stop and a cup of coffee.

As for pricing, the new Osmo Action 4 comes in two packages, with the basic Standard Combo retailing for $399 USD. Here, you get the camera, one Osmo Action Extreme Battery, the Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, an Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount, Curved Adhesive Base, Locking Screw, Type-C to Type-C charging cable, a Lens Hood, and an Anti-Slip Pad. Meanwhile, the more premium Adventure Combo will set you back $499 USD, and consists of three batteries, two locking screws, the Action Multifunctional Battery Case, and a 1.5-meter extension rod. The accessories found in the Standard Combo are also present in the Adventure Combo.

For more details on pricing and availability, we suggest getting in touch with your nearest DJI retailer, or visiting their official website linked below.