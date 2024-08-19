The Quickshift

Manufacturers are racing to reduce emissions and produce bikes that are more efficient than ever before.

Hero MotoCorp has just announced the development of hybrid powertrains for its motorcycles.

Other manufacturers are also investing heavily in alternative powertrains and fuels. Good examples of this include Yamaha investing in hydrogen power and Bajaj rolling out its first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle.

Recent years have seen manufacturers innovate not just in terms of performance, but efficiency and reduced emissions, too. In the automotive industry, nearly all vehicles now come in some kind of a hybrid option. However, the motorcycle scene seems to lean more towards fully electric offerings.

This could soon be about to change, as India’s Hero MotoCorp is developing a new hybrid powertrain, presumably for its small-displacement commuters and scooters.

At present, there are hardly any hybrid motorcycles in the market, with the Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Yamaha Fazzio (Fascino in other markets) being noteworthy examples. Nevertheless, Hero MotoCorp sees a lot of potential in the two-wheeler hybrid space.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta explains how Hero MotoCorp is taking a comprehensive approach to tackling the future of mobility. "The market will continue to see alternative powertrain technologies. As you know, there is ICE and there is EV, where the industry is doubling down. We are working on flex fuels and ethanol-based fuel technology. In the long term, hybrid technologies are also being worked on," he said.

At present, we still don’t know what models Hero MotoCorp plans to roll out featuring a hybrid powertrain. But it really doesn’t need to look far. Hero’s models cover quite a wide range of offerings, with small-displacement scooters like the Xoom 110, all the way to mid-sized commuters like the Maverick 440, a bike that shares a platform with the Harley-Davidson X440.

In essence, a hybrid motorcycle works in a very similar manner to that of a hybrid car. An electric motor works hand-in-hand with the internal combustion engine, and assists it at low speeds and low rpms. An all-electric mode may be possible at low speeds, and the ICE would then kick in at higher speeds or when the electric motor runs out of juice.

There are also mild-hybrid systems like those found in the Yamaha Fazzio, a bike that I own and wrote a review on not too long ago. Here, the electric motor is connected to the engine’s crankshaft and replaces the starter motor for a silent start. It also provides a power boost under hard acceleration, making for quite an exciting ride for such a tiny scooter. The only drawback here is that there's no all-electric mode, and the gasoline engine is always running no matter what.

With all that being said, the type of hybrid system that Hero MotoCorp is working on remains to be seen. It’s also worth mentioning here that Hero MotoCorp is by no means the only manufacturer championing alternative powertrains and fuels.

Fellow Indian motorcycle giant Bajaj also recently rolled out its first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle. Meanwhile, Yamaha has also been clear about investing in hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, in the hopes of giving our beloved ICEs a new lease on life.