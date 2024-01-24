For anyone waiting to see what Kawasaki had up its sleeve with regard to electrification and alternative power sources, 2023 was a big year.

It's when Team Green took the wraps off the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 for the first time. That was followed in short order by the Ninja 7 HEV, and later the Z7 HEV at EICMA. Finally, as though to put a cherry on top of its alternative power sundae, Kawasaki showed off its first hydrogen motorcycle concept toward the end of the calendar year.

While the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are potentially intriguing bikes as a technological exercise, their range, speed, and charging capabilities limit their potential usefulness and desirability to riders with very specific needs (and geographic locations). Riders who have long commutes, or who regularly do high-speed highway travel, probably won't find what they're looking for in those machines.

That's where Kawasaki's strong hybrids come into play. The 2024 Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 HEV both use a hybrid powerplant that pairs a 451cc combustion engine with a small electric motor for low-speed maneuvers. As with all Ninjas and Z bikes, you can have your choice of either fully-faired or naked styling (though we will say that the Z7 is perhaps less naked than other Zs, thanks to its overall architecture).

While the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 were announced for a US release quite early on, Kawasaki waited until January 2024 to formally announce the 2024 Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 HEV for the American market. We're glad that Team Green did, though, because they seem uniquely suited to a greater variety and geography of potential riders thanks to how their powertrains work.

Of course, one of the major hurdles that many electric vehicles have is price. The 2024 Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 HEV aren't fully electric; they're their own category, and so far no other manufacturer currently makes a bike like either of them. What does that mean for pricing?

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 HEV US Pricing

While Kawasaki will sell both of these bikes in multiple markets around the world, the US MSRP for 2024 is $12,499 for both bikes.

Like the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, both the HEVs have Kawasaki's new Walk Mode with Reverse to help handle low-speed parking maneuvers. It's a useful feature included on electric motorbikes by some other manufacturers, and depending on how it's implemented, should be a welcome feature here.

For comparison, the US pricing on the Ninja e-1 starts at $7,899. The US MSRP of the Z e-1 is $7,599.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 HEV and Z7 HEV