The strategic partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp brought about the Harley-Davidson X440, a small-displacement road bike designed for the Indian market. While no other markets (as of now) have received the X440, the model has made headlines around the world as it marks the MoCo’s first foray into the entry-level segment, and the only modern-day single-cylinder model to bear the Bar and Shield.

Hero MotoCorp, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, was responsible for the development and manufacture of the X440. Specializing in workhorse and commuter models equipped with single-cylinder engines, Hero pretty much knew what to do when it came to designing the X440, and it’s not all too surprising that the bike was such a hit, quickly raking in orders as booking for the new model opened.

The Hero Mavrick 440 adopts a sportier, more modern aesthetic.

When it comes to partnerships like these, the model that was launched first is usually followed by a mechanically similar one bearing the branding of the other party. We’ve seen it with BMW and yet another Indian manufacturer, TVS, with the G 310 range of single-cylinder bikes mirrored by TVS’ Apache 310 lineup. The same is true with KTM and CFMoto, with the latter releasing the Ibex 800 and 800 NK, mirroring the performance and capabilities of the KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Duke respectively. That said, the same is true with Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

On January 23, 2024, Hero MotoCorp pulled the covers off the Mavrick 440, its version of the Harley-Davidson X440. While it was understood that the bike would be based on the same technical foundations as the roadster, Hero’s styling department took things in a different direction.

Styling All Its Own

The new model comes in both spoke and alloy wheel variants.

While the Harley X440 was all about retro styling and embracing the classic look of bikes like the Sportster, the Mavrick 440 throws in some sporty flair, embodying a neo-retro look with both scrambler and cafe-racer inspirations. It gets a classic-inspired round LED headlight, but as you take a look at the sides of the bike, you’ll notice that the fuel tank has chiseled edges, and even a little fairing on the side. Meanwhile, sporty side covers give the bike an athletic stance. Nevertheless, it flaunts its air-cooled engine for the world to see, making it clear that, despite its sporty looks, it’s more at home cruising the open road and taking it easy around town.

A Motor That’s Built To Last

The Mavrick 440 shares the same single-cylinder engine as the Harley X440.

Speaking of performance, just like the Harley X440, the Mavrick 440 isn’t all about performance and horsepower figures. After all, it’s powered by a 440cc, air- and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine dubbed the TorqX. With 27 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 26.5 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, it’s punchy enough to conquer India’s densely populated roads at a brisk pace. On top of that, the fact that it’s a low-revving single means that it makes all the right vibrations you’d expect out of a meaty thumper.

This undersquare engine configuration means that the Mavrick 440, like the Harley X440, has lots of grunt at the bottom of the rev range – perfect for stop and go traffic. As we’ve come to know with the X440, it makes quite a pleasing sound, too, as it has more of a growl (like a Royal Enfield 350) than a braap like that of a KTM single. When it comes to range, singles like this tend to sip fuel very frugally, so we can expect to cover quite a lot of distance before needing to refill its 13.5-liter (3.5 gallon) tank.

Rudimentary Yet Dependable Underpinnings

The Mavrick 440 keeps things simple yet effective.

India’s roads are among the most inhospitable in the world, as more often than not, there are no roads, but rather, the remnants of cement and asphalt weathered by harsh climate, heavy trucks, and the lack of maintenance. As such, simpler is usually better when it comes to the underpinnings of motorcycles, and the Mavrick 440 is no exception.

Up front, suspension duties are handled by a non-adjustable telescopic fork that’s oriented the old-fashioned way – that’s to say right-side-up. Meanwhile, out back, suspension consists of twin shock absorbers that should be good enough for riding with a pillion or strapping a bunch of luggage onto the back seat. The bike’s engine is housed in a steel trellis frame, contributing to its approachable claimed weight figure of 412.2 pounds. Last but not least, you get to choose whether your Mavrick will roll on alloy wheels or wire-spoked wheels, but note that opting for the spoked wheel setup will bump the bike’s weight up by nine pounds (421 pounds total).

Approachable By Design

It offers a neutral rider triangle, giving the rider ample leverage for both commuting and long-distance riding.

Us Asian folk tend to be smaller than our western counterparts, and motorcycle design in the region clearly reflects that. The Hero Mavrick 440 is, for all intents and purposes, considered a big bike in India, and will be considered as such if it ever makes its way to other parts of Asia. Nevertheless, the Mavrick retains approachable dimensions even to shorter riders, as it sports a compact 54.64-inch wheelbase, and a modest seat height of 31.6 inches. That means most riders can confidently swing a leg over this bike and sit flat-footed (or at least on the balls of their feet) when at a stop.

When compared to its Harley-badged sibling, the Mavrick 440 is markedly more compact, sporting a shorter wheelbase and lower seat height. Interestingly, it has a higher ground clearance of 175 millimeters (6.89 inches), while the Harley has 170 millimeters (6.69 inches). Check out how it stacks up against the X440 in the table Janaki came up with below:

Dimensions Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Wheelbase 1,388mm (54.64 inches) 1,418mm (55.82 inches) Length 2,100mm (82.67 inches) 2,168mm (85.35 inches) Ground Clearance 175mm (6.89 inches) 170mm (6.69 inches) Seat Height 803mm (31.6 inches) 805mm (31.69 inches) Curb Weight 187 to 191 kg, depending on wheels (412 to 421-ish pounds) 190.5 kg (about 420 pounds)

A Price Tag That Won’t Break The Bank

Hero's Mavrick 440 Harley's X440

Back when Hero launched the Mavrick 440, it conveniently left its price tag out of the equation. Now, however, Hero has announced the pricing of the new model, while at the same time opening bookings for it on its official website.

The Mavrick 440 will be offered in three trim levels, with the base model sporting spoked wheels and an Arctic White colorway. It carries an SRP of Rs 199,000, or about $2,397 USD. The Mid option, meanwhile, gets alloy wheels and comes in two sporty colorways consisting of Fearless Red and Celestial Blue. Price is a bit higher here at Rs 214,000 ($2,578 USD). Last but not least, the Top variant gets striking two-tone alloy wheels and sleek Phantom Black and Enigma Black motifs. It carries a price tag of Rs 224,000, or about $2,699 USD.

It’s also worth noting that the Mavrick 440 is substantially more affordable than the Harley-Davidson X440, which starts at Rs 239,500, or about $2,885 USD. While a couple hundred bucks may not seem like a lot, it’s important to remember that India is an extremely price-sensitive market, and a price difference of just a few dollars could very well be all it takes to sway buyers in Hero’s way.