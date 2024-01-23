Back in July 2023, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson launched the Harley-Davidson X440 in India. Both the worldwide interest and the regional success were seemingly instantaneous. Pre-bookings filled up almost as quickly as the folks at Hero could snap their fingers, with eager customers happy to place deposits on their own Harley-Davidson X440s pretty much as soon as they could be delivered.

Even the inevitable price hikes after the attractive introduction pricing period wore off couldn't deter fans. Although Hero was clear from the start that it also had plans to develop a Hero-branded bike using the same TorqX engine that debuted in the Harley-Davidson X440, Harley fans made it clear that they wanted their bike.

Hero has been one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers by volume for years, and you don't get to that size by not making bikes that people want to ride. It was clear that the Hero Mavrick 440 had some big expectations to fill. Now that it's finally here, how does it live up to the task?

Engine And Power

The Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by the air- and oil-cooled 440cc TorqX single-cylinder engine that also powers the Harley-Davidson X440. The power and torque figures remain the same, with the Mavrick X440 making a claimed 27 brake horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 36 newton-meters (about 26.5 pound-feet) of torque at 4,000 rpm. Bore and stroke are 79.6 mm by 88.4 mm, and the compression ratio is 9.65 to one. It's mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Chassis

The Mavrick 440 features a trellis frame, a nonadjustable telescopic front fork, and twin rear shocks. It rolls on a your choice of a pair of 17-inch alloy or spoked wheels and gets disc brakes front and rear. The fuel tank capacity is 13.5 liters (or just over 3.5 gallons).

Dimensions

Wheelbase is 1,388mm (or 54.64 inches). Length is 2,100mm (or 82.67 inches), width is 868mm (or 34.17 inches), and height is 1,112mm (43.77 inches). Ground clearance is 175mm (or 6.89 inches). Seat height is 803mm (or 31.6 inches).

Curb weight varies depending on whether you choose the alloy or the spoked wheel option. With alloys, the Hero Mavrick 440 tips the scales at a claimed 187 kilograms, or about 412.2 pounds. With spoked wheels, the Hero Mavrick 440 weighs in at a claimed 191 kg, or about 421 pounds. If you're concerned about unsprung weight, that's not an insignificant weight difference.

That's Great, But How Does It Compare To The Harley-Davidson X440?

So glad you asked. Let's take a look at all these dimensions side by side, shall we? For the sake of complete clarity, please bear in mind that Hero MotoCorp manufactures both of the motorcycles in question.

Hero Mavrick 440 Harley-Davidson X440 Wheelbase 1,388mm (54.64 inches) 1,418mm (55.82 inches) Length 2,100mm (82.67 inches) 2,168mm (85.35 inches) Ground Clearance 175mm (6.89 inches) 170mm (6.69 inches) Seat Height 803mm (31.6 inches) 805mm (31.69 inches) Curb weight 187 to 191 kg, depending on wheels (412 to 421-ish pounds) 190.5 kg (about 420 pounds)

The available colors, overall styling, and dash displays on both bikes are also completely different. However, to truly experience the differences between the two and how they fit your riding style, your best bet is to try to get a test ride on both bikes if you're cross-shopping.

Pricing and Availability

While Hero MotoCorp pulled the covers off the Mavrick 440 on January 23, 2024, so far the company only says that bookings for this bike will open soon. It hasn't given a date yet, nor has it listed any official pricing information at this time.

If you're interested in learning more, there's a form on the Hero MotoCorp website that you can fill out with your details to receive more information. We'll include it in our Sources so you can check it out and sign up if you're interested.

What do you think of the styling of the new Hero Mavrick 440? Do you already own a Harley-Davidson X440? Are you at all interested in cross-shopping these two bikes, or perhaps another machine against either of these two bikes? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery: Hero Mavrick 440