In both the automotive and motorcycle industries, it's generally agreed upon that electric is the way of the future. In the two-wheeler space, in particular, this has been evidenced by the rapidly growing number of electric motorbikes and scooters spreading across the European and Asian markets. That being said, is electric really the only way forward?

Yamaha doesn't seem to think so, and while it does have some really intensive efforts in the electric space, like many enthusiasts, the Japanese company is keeping an open mind to what the future holds. Indeed, it isn't merely focusing on the development of electric powertrains and battery tech, it's also developing its e-fuel program simultaneously.

In a report published by Japan Times, Yamaha President and CEO Yoshihirro Hidaka explained that the company is taking a multifaceted approach when it comes to finding alternatives to the gasoline internal combustion engine. "We would like to keep many possibilities — opportunities — to achieve carbon neutrality,” he said in an interview with the Japanese publication.

Among those possibilities is hydrogen. Given the widespread appeal of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), it can be all too easy to discard the potentials of hydrogen. Yes, hydrogen electric cars exist and have been in production for some time now – the Toyota Mirai, for example. However, what Yamaha has in mind when it comes to hydrogen power is the preservation of the internal combustion engine. Hidaka explained, "Among Japan’s two-wheeler manufacturers, there were hardly any testing hydrogen in addition to electric technology, o we took the lead and built the facility to test battery technology and hydrogen, as well as carbon-neutral fuel."

Yamaha is no stranger to hydrogen powered combustion engines, as it developed the engine for the world's first liquid-cooled hydrogen race car in collaboration with Toyota. In May 2023, the Toyota Corolla H2 Concept entered and completed a 24-hour endurance event at the Fuji International Speedway, marking a first for both the automotive sector and the world of motorsports.

Nevertheless, despite all the potential that hydrogen fuel possesses, it isn't without its drawbacks. For instance, at present, it isn't as fuel efficient as regular old dinosaur juice. Additionally, the technology for compressing hydrogen and refueling vehicles isn't as ubiquitous as EV chargers just yet, and is still widely considered a niche technology. Having said all of that, there once was a time that electric vehicles were considered as such, and look at how quickly the world has adopted them in just a matter of a few years.

There's no doubt that Japan's automotive industry is one of the biggest and most influential in the world. With 5.5 million people employed locally, Yamaha, along with other key players in the car and motorcycle space, can surely shape the future of mobility. Yamaha in particular, has always been about innovation and technology. Hidaka explained, "It is better to have the technology ready at first and archive it. Once the world moves in that direction, we will bring the technology into the market and start mass development.”