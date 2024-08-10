All over the world, more and more folks are embracing the two-wheeled lifestyle. The growing number of small and mid-displacement offerings targeted at beginner riders is a testament to this.

And while a lot of new players in the industry are flexing their muscles in this arena, we can’t ignore the enticing offerings from some of the biggest names in the business.

Kawasaki, for example, makes a strong case in the cruiser segment with the Eliminator 500. Powered by an iteration of the parallel-twin engine found in the Ninja and Z500, the Eliminator 500 is Kawasaki’s most approachable cruiser model, slotting itself beneath the Vulcan S. And while this thing is marketed primarily as a beginner model in the US, over in Europe, it’s touted as both an entry-level machine and a capable, stylish commuter.

For the 2025 model year, Kawasaki Europe is carrying over the “Just Ride” branding of the Eliminator. Team Green highlights the Eliminator’s long and low aesthetic, reminiscent of “drag strip and urban street styling.” Alongside this, it’s launching the bike in three new colorways, too, with two standard options and one for the range-topping SE model.

More specifically, the standard model will come in Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White. Meanwhile, the more premium SE model will come in Metallic Carbon Gray/ Flat Ebony—which to be honest, is hard to distinguish from the standard Metallic Flat Spark Black from a distance.

So yeah, three new colors for the Eliminator in Europe, and that’s about it for the 2025 model year. And while there’s definitely nothing wrong with that, a part of me can’t help but think that maybe Kawasaki’s sitting on its laurels a bit here.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Recent years have seen an influx of new mid-displacement offerings that have broken the norm in the industry. I’m talking about bikes like the CFMoto 450 CL-C and even the Aprilia RS 457. The main differentiator with these bikes lies in the engine, and it’s clear that there’s a reason why so many manufacturers are going in this direction moving forward. Let me explain.

For decades, beginner riders have had to settle for parallel-twin-powered bikes with lackluster, boring-sounding 180-degree crankshafts. It wasn’t until Yamaha dared to challenge the status quo when it introduced the FZ-07 in 2014, with its 270-degree “crossplane” crankshaft being the star of the show. And now bikes from the likes of QJ Motor, Aprilia, and CFMoto come with parallel twins with 270-degree crankshafts.

Since then, other big brands like Honda and Suzuki have embraced the 270-crank, with Kawasaki being the only one of the Japanese big four to not offer a bike with a 270-crank P-twin.

Sure, on the spec sheet, the performance differences are marginal. But the very essence of riding has always been so much more than just the spec sheet. And there’s no denying that the sound, low-end torque, and grunt of a 270-crank P-twin is so much more satisfying than a 180-crank P-twin. If you disagree with me, then please sound off in the comments.

And so I dare to say that perhaps Kawasaki’s twin-cylinder range is due for an overhaul. And who knows, maybe Team Green will be the next to hop aboard the 270-crank parallel-twin craze.