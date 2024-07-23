KTM has arguably one of the coolest series on YouTube from an OEM, titled "Never Stop", where it documents everything that goes into creating its latest machine, the 990 RC R. The second chapter recently launched, and it details everything that goes into testing and developing the motorcycle.

Now, most of us probably imagine that a hell of a lot of work goes into designing a motorcycle from the ground up, but seeing it documented like this has given me a whole new perspective. So, fair play to KTM for letting us peek behind the curtain and view the process in such detail.

The first video in the series documented the design process, but this video goes deep into the testing and development side of things. We're shown how each department gets its own prototype bike to work on, including the designers, the electronic electric department, the development department, and the durability department. Each team runs wildly different tests before combining all the information to make the final product.

One area that's more and more important is aerodynamics. Chapter Two of the Never Stop series gives us an insight into how much work goes into wind tunnel testing. Perhaps the most interesting insight here is how the team needs the test rider to stay exactly in the same place as he did during the first test and has a sketch of his original position, which they constantly refer to. But we also get a glimpse of what it's like to test the prototype on track.

Luca Grünwald, KTM's lead test rider, brings us through what goes into testing on track, not just to ensure that the 990 RC R performs as well as possible on track, but also that it accommodates riders of all different shapes and sizes. For this, the team hits several tracks to test different aspects of the bike including, Almería Circuit to try different aerodynamics, Tazio Nuvolari Circuit to test different ergonomic setups, and Parcmotor Castelloli to see what engine and suspension setup is best.

It's pretty clear from the series that nothing about this project is half-assed, and it seems like no expense was spared. Although I try not to let myself get too hyped up by promotional-style series like this, it's hard not to let your mind run away with how good KTM's new production sportbike could be.

After you watch Chapter Two of the Never Stop series, check back in and let us know what you think about the 990 RC R in the comments.