Why can't we just have all the cool bikes that other markets get?

Car folks know this pain pretty well, but if you're a motorcycle enthusiast, you've probably already felt it at least once. As a longtime observer, I know there are plenty of very sensible reasons why not, of course. Not every bike suits the needs of every market, and no company wants to try to fight a losing battle to sell bikes that a given market doesn't want to buy.

But at the same time, there's a reason that motorcycle enthusiasts in the US have welcomed the ability to import all the cool Japanese imports we never got new. Like, say, this gorgeous 1990 Honda NC30. And it's not just because we're obstinate (although that fact may also play a role).

If you're the type of person who just enjoys appreciating that someone's out there making cool stuff, even if you don't personally get to enjoy it, then I've got a bike for you to enjoy today. It's part of a handful of new Honda CGX150 variants that have been making the rounds recently on Chinese social media, from a presentation that Honda subsidiary Wuyang Honda made recently about its upcoming models for the Chinese market.

The presentation shows a satin silver scrambler-y version, as well as a matte black colorway of the same version.

And then there's this gorgeous little cafe racer-styled one, which has rightfully been grabbing the most attention. The tank shape is pretty similar to the one found on the GB350, although it's not clear if the capacity would be the same since this is a smaller displacement and is presumably more likely to sip fuel.

It has a nice, tidy little cowl over the pillion seat, and is styled to look very much like a cafe racer done up in classic Honda Racing Corporation colors. The fork and its gaiters are kept black, but the frame is Honda red, as is the top of the seat cover. Red springs adorn the dual rear shocks, and disc brakes stop the diminutive little 12-horsepower single at both ends.

While this is clearly meant for everyday runabout use and is not intended to be a performance machine, it's absolutely mega on style. The little black bar-end mirrors with silver accents neatly echo the round headlight with its chrome bezel, and the wire-spoke silver wheels just further cement its considerable retro charms. There's something almost vaguely Moto Guzzi V7-ish about its shape, but maybe that's just the tail cowl talking.

And although it's not impossible that the CGX150 might find its way to markets outside of China, in 2024, the greatest likelihood that it will make its way elsewhere is to other markets in Asia. If you're in a market where 150cc displacement motorcycles don't tend to make much of a mark (as I am, here in the US), you'll probably be holding your breath a very long time if you're waiting for this bike to come to you. (150cc scooters are a slightly different niche, but this isn't one of those.)

It's always a bit bittersweet when we find out about a bike like this. On the one hand, I'm super glad someone gets to enjoy it. But at the same time, there's always a part of me that wishes I could be that someone, even though I know I can't realistically ride all the things. If you feel that way too, pour one out for this bike with me.

And if you're in China and you get your hands on one in the future and you want to tell us about it, please drop a line in the comments!