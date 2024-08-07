Think back to July when I told you about how some very legit moto manufacturers in India were starting to offer their bikes on Amazon. Both Hero and Bajaj, as well as some other electric motorbike makers, have so far been keen to get in on the new platform action.

When I wrote that piece, we were coming up on India's Amazon Prime Day, when Bajaj Auto had plans to launch an Amazon Prime exclusive Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Now that it's August, Bajaj Auto is back with a new Amazon exclusive. This time, it's from the brand's Chetak electric scooter line. The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition electric scooter is an Amazon-exclusive item, coming at the cost of ₹1,40,444. That's about US $1,671, if you're keeping track of current conversion rates.

If you're in India and you order this special-edition Chetak via Amazon, you can expect to receive it via free delivery about a month from the date of purchase. However, the Amazon page also notes that this scoot is non-returnable, so you definitely want to be sure it's what you want before you hit that shiny Buy Now button.

What's in the Chetak 3201 Special Edition?

Sporting a special embossed decal livery, the Chetak 3201 Special Edition comes with a plush, two-tone quilted saddle, a TFT dash with full smartphone connectivity and ability to take over-the-air updates, and a claimed 136 kilometer (about 84.5-ish miles, give or take) range.

Top speed is given as 73 kilometers per hour, which is about 45.3-ish miles per hour. So it won't set your hair on fire, but if you're looking for a stylish electric commuter scooter, it certainly doesn't seem like a bad option. Other features include an IP67 water resistance rating, as well as a full metal body (not ABS).

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition comes in just one colorway: Brooklyn Black. The base Chetak 3201 features two ride modes, Eco and Sport. Add on the Tec Pack and you'll also get Reverse, which makes it even more inviting for riders who might have a difficult time backing it up on their own.

So, what do you think? Do you plan to buy the Chetak 3201 Special Edition (or any other motorbike) on Amazon in India? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments!