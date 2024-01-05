2024 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Gets Tech And Performance Enhancements

Electric scooters have ingrained themselves as mainstream mobility alternatives in countries like India. In a country where fuel is heavily taxed and the average salary is around $12,000 per year, it just makes sense that the populace gravitates towards affordable and accessible transportation.

Recent years have ushered in new and exciting offerings in the e-mobility space, and a lot of them focus on utility, practicality, and affordability, while still throwing in tech features that make these otherwise appliance-like two-wheelers feel a bit more special. We’ve seen it from new players like Ola Electric and Ather Energy, however, established players aren’t willing to be left behind, either. For the 2024 model-year, Bajaj, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world in terms of volume, has released a much-awaited update of the Chetak electric scooter.

For 2024, the Bajaj Chetak will be offered in two variants: Premium and Urbane. Across the board, the Chetak focuses on affordability and accessibility, with the more affordable Premium model retailing for Rs 115,001, or about $1,380 USD. The slightly better equipped Urbane carries a sticker price of Rs 135,463, or about $1,627 USD.

Bajaj has thrown in a number of premium features that bring the Chetak up to speed with some of its contemporaries. For example, it gets a new five-inch TFT display that gives it a touch of premium modernity. On the performance side of the equation, Bajaj has dialed up the power to give the scoot a top speed of 73 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour). As for range, riders need not worry about running out of juice when riding in the city, as the 2024 Chetak promises up to 127 kilometers (about 80 miles) of range on a single charge. The Premium trim model gets a built-in 800W fast-charger, too.

Other amenities in the 2024 Bajaj Chetak include self-canceling turn indicators, left and right control switches, and a handy electronic lock for extra security. The under-seat storage compartment can also be accessed with a switch, and speaking of which, Bajaj has increased the storage capacity to offer a bit of extra practicality for urban-dwellers.

For riders looking to get the very best in terms of connectivity tech, Bajaj is also offering the TecPac which consists of turn-by-turn navigation, on-screen music controls, notifications, and even handy features like hill hold control and reverse mode. The TecPac can be incorporated on both the Premium and Urbane versions, and both scooters will be offered in a wide selection of color choices. For reference, the Premium model will be sold in Indigo Blue, Brooklyn Black, and Hazelnut, while the Urbane version will have four colors to choose from: Coarse Gray, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black and Indigo Metallic Blue.