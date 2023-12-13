New Gogoro CrossOver GX250 Is Brand’s First Made-In-India Electric Scooter

Taiwanese electric mobility company Gogoro has proven itself as one of the pioneers in the urban mobility segment. The company has rolled out aggressive expansion programs in multiple countries around the world, catering to individual markets’ needs and preferences. In India, for example, Gogoro not only introduced its battery swapping infrastructure, but also a new model called the CrossOver GX250.

India is one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world, but it’s also a country with some of the worst roads. As such, the Gogoro CrossOver GX250 has been developed to handle the rigors of the Indian metropolis, while being durable enough to tackle some off-road terrain. Indeed, Gogoro’s founder and CEO sees a lot of potential in the Indian market, especially when it comes to fulfilling the needs of Indian commuters.

The new Gogoro CrossOver GX250 is an electric scooter that’s designed specifically for India, and is the brand’s first made-in-India two-wheeler. Horacio Luke stated in the company’s official press release, “The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage and better ground clearance.” The new model is built around a new all-terrain frame that focuses on comfort, ease-of-use, and practicality thanks to ample storage space under the seat.

On the technology side of the equation, the new CrossOver GX250 is powered by a 2.5-kilowatt Direct Drive electric motor. This gives it a top speed in excess of 45 miles per hour, and a certified real-world range of 70 miles on a single charge. Swapping out the batteries is an incredibly easy task, as is the case with all of Gogoro’s other models, and can be done in just a matter of seconds. The CrossOver GX250, however, sets itself apart with beefed up suspension designed to carry extra cargo. Speaking of cargo, there’s maple space thanks to multiple storage areas, as well as the option to install luggage racks and carriers.

It’s worth noting that the Gogoro CrossOver GX250 has received certification from India’s International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), as well as recognition from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for EV financing programs, allowing for easier accessibility to a wider audience. It’s with the new CrossOver that Gogoro wants to reshape urban mobility in a more sustainable and energy-efficient manner. The new model will initially be offered via a B2B business model to customers in Delhi and Goa, specifically for the last-mile delivery sector.

Horacio Luke highlighted the significance of the last-mile delivery sector in India, as well as the potential it serves for the company’s expansion. “On average, last mile delivery riders ride more than six-times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city,” he said. Of course, the last-mile delivery sector is only a part of the equation. Gogoro is also expected to make the new model available in the consumer market by the second quarter of 2024, with three models to choose from – the CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50, and CrossOver S.