Gogoro Scooters To Get Smart Key In Apple Wallet Integration In Taiwan

One could argue that electric vehicles, be it cars, scooters, or motorcycles, more closely resemble techie gadgets than traditional vehicles. There’s no gasoline, no oil, no wrenching on engine stuff. Instead, all you need to do is hook it up to a computer and download the latest software update. While the thought of this may make diehard automotive enthusiasts sick to their stomachs, there’s no denying that it is super convenient.

In the electric two-wheeled space, Gogoro stands out as one of the key players. Renowned in multiple markets thanks to its ultra-efficient, user-friendly battery-swapping technology, the company has recently announced a new development that will have Apple users grinning from ear to ear. Now, iPhone users, myself included, are spoiled by the integration that Apple provides. I can control everything from the lights in my home, the speakers in my room, the cameras in my garage, and the locks on my doors through my iPhone. Now, Gogoro users will be able to use their iPhones and Apple Watches as a smart key for their scooters too.

The way it works is pretty simple for the user. Gogoro’s Smartscooter technology simply integrated the Scooter Key in Apple Wallet, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start their scooters via Near Field Communication (NFC) – sort of how the keyfob of your keyless-ignition vehicle automatically unlocks the doors as you approach. On top of that, the whole system is integrated with Apple’s Find My network, allowing you to constantly keep tabs of your scooter via the Find My app.

The Scooter Key in Apple Wallet integration feature is set to debut on Gogoro’s new models, the SuperSport TCS, Delight, Crossover, and Crossover S models. At present, it’s important to note that the feature is available only to Smartscooter owners in Taiwan, but it’s almost a certainty that this feature will begin making its way to other markets where Gogoro has a strong presence.

Horace Luke, the CEO of Gogoro, explained that innovation has always been at the business’ core, and that providing users with a seamless experience with their favorite technologies is an important step forward. “This feature will not only be available with our latest lineup of Smartscooters, but more than 300,000 of our existing Smartscooter customers will also be able to enjoy Scooter Key in Apple Wallet,” he stated in the company’s official press release.