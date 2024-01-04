"New year, new me" is a thing that a lot of people tend to say every time the year counter ticks over. In the case of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the bike remains the same, but it's adding a couple of new colorways to the lineup for potential buyers to consider in 2024.

Dapper Green and Dapper Orange join the existing color lineup that's available for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in India. As a reminder, the other colors available there are Factory Black, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red. Factory Black comes with spoked wheels, while all the Dapper and Rebel colorways come with cast aluminum wheels.

Gallery: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 New Colors

9 Photos

What's the pricing like?

It varies slightly by region in India, but as an example, the Dapper colors start at ₹169,656 ex-showroom in Chennai, which converts to about $2,038 at the time of writing. For comparison, the Rebel colors start at ₹174,655 ex-showroom in Chennai, which is about $2,098.

For readers in the US, we currently get six colors on the Hunter 350: Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, and Rebel Red. The Dapper colors all start at a base MSRP of $3,999, while the Rebel colorways (which are two-tone) start at $4,199.

Will the new colors be available elsewhere?

So far, Royal Enfield has only announced the new Dapper Green and Dapper Orange colors in India. If you're familiar with how Royal Enfield tends to roll out its releases, though, you'll know that they usually start in India before rolling out elsewhere in the world in the following months.

While we can't say for certain if or when these colors will become available in other markets, recent history shows us that it seems more likely than not. As to when that might happen, we'll let you know as soon as we learn more.

To celebrate the launch of the new colors, Royal Enfield hired filmmaker Reema Maya to craft a short film called Moto-Love, which you can see linked up above. Maya has previously premiered two short films at the Sundance Film Festival, in addition to co-founding the production house Catnip.