A good motorcycle backpack is worth its weight in gold. This is especially true if you’re like me and you ride your motorcycle quite literally everywhere. I mean, sure, you could get away with pretty much any old backpack in your closet—plus points if it’s waterproof, too.

But moto-specific backpacks, specifically those from Kriega, seem to tick all the right boxes for me.

Indeed, I’ve gone into great detail about two Kriega backpacks I currently have in my regular gear rotation: the Trail 18 and R15. Since then, I’ve added the Kriega R20 to my collection, too.

And take note—neither I nor RideApart are sponsored by Kriega, but just in case someone from Kriega is reading this, you know how to get in touch (wink, wink).

Kriega’s now pulled out all the stops and just launched the new R25 backpack. It claims that it has “re-engineered this everyday bag to make it even more useful to the most demanding modern riders.” So yeah, Kriega says it somehow managed to make this already awesome backpack even more awesome. How so, you might ask?

Well, for starters, Kriega has retained some of the backpack’s best features such as the Quadloc (not to be confused with the similarly named phone mount brand) harness. This thing is designed to take the weight off your back and shoulders and transfer it to your chest and torso.

And while you still feel the weight of the stuff you’re carrying, it’s much more evenly distributed across your upper body, making it easier for you to adjust your riding position no matter what bike you’re on.

But what makes the new R25 even more versatile is that its main compartment is now 100% waterproof. Kriega has adopted the same tech in its other bags, and stuffed it into the R25, as it now gets a roll-top closure and removable waterproof liner.

So yeah, there’s no question about the utility of Kriega’s bags, most especially the R25—you can read all the specs on Kriega’s official website.

But let’s be real, utility and practicality are just a few of the reasons why we buy the things we buy. Another reason is much more shallow, and it’s all about aesthetics.

In my opinion, Kriega has always hit the nail on the head when it comes to its styling. And the same goes for the R25. It doesn’t matter what kind of bike you ride, or what type of gear you wear—the R25 will match your look. It’s sporty, neo-retro, modern, and minimalist all at the same time. Plus, it’s streamlined enough to look good off the bike and even in the office.

And so I’d go as far as saying that you could rock this thing just because you like the way it looks, and I couldn’t blame you.